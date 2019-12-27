AEW changed its New Year's World Cup match for women

Loading...

Kris Statlander has been the fastest growing figure in the All Elite Wrestling Women's Division in recent weeks, from an AEW Dark Tag match debut to number one contender for the Women's World Cup. She was supposed to challenge Riho for the title on January 1, 2020 in a row from AEW Dynamite, but the company announced today that this plan has been changed.

AEW's official Twitter account announced today that “Kris Statlander will not be in Jacksonville due to previous commitments to face Riho for the # AEW Women's World Cup on January 1st. Riho will continue to defend her championship in a 4-way game with Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida. “In the following episode, AEW's one-year anniversary show on January 8th, Statlander meets the winner of this game.

According to the AEW women's ranking, Rose, Baker and Shida are the three best competitors behind Statlander, but booking this four-way is still weird as Rose will be banned in late 2019. Baker just lost a competitor's match and Shida was kicked out of the cover by Statlander. However, AEW's profit-loss records will be reset on January 1st. In a way, they're all equal at the time of the title fight.

This previous pledge to keep Statlander away from Dynamite on January 1 is the California Indie Bar Wrestling's rose parade event, where Statlander is set to face Gisele Shaw. She was announced for this event before becoming number one in the AEW Women's World Cup.