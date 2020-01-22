Aerosmith responds to lawsuit by drummer Joey Kramer

Just a few days before the 2020 GRAMMYs, drummer Joey Kramer has filed a lawsuit claiming he will be blocked from performing with Aerosmith during the upcoming award show.

According to legal documents, the musician – who filed last week – claimed that he was wrongly asked to audition for the band after “minor injuries” last spring, making him “unable to give multiple concerts.”

Aerosmith is honored at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute and performs on Sunday, January 26 in the GRAMMYs.

Kramer claimed in his suit that he had recovered by the fall of 2019 and was “willing and able to return to Aerosmith” for their residency shows in November and December, but was asked by the band (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford) to prove that he “could play at an appropriate level.”

He added that the stress caused by the situation led to a hospitalization in November, which delayed his audition.

Although Kramer said he had completed the audition earlier in January, he was told that he had “not enough” energy in the demo recording he sent and is now in an almost “freeze-out” of the band.

Tyler, Perry, Whitford and Hamilton responded to the Kramer trial in a statement in which they said: “Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of the utmost importance for us. However, he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band in the last 6 months, he says. We missed him and encouraged him to join us again to play many times, but apparently he didn’t feel ready for that. “

The statement continued: “Joey has now waited until the last minute to accept our invitation, when unfortunately we did not have time for necessary rehearsals during the Grammy week. We would do him, ourselves and our fans a bad service to make him play without enough time to prepare and rehearse. Complete this, he chose to file a lawsuit on the Friday night of the holiday weekend preceding the Grammy with total contempt for what our limited window is to prepare us to perform these important events. Unfortunately, given his decisions, he cannot perform, but we have of course invited him to be with us for both the Grammy and our MusiCares honor. We are much more connected to each other than our time on stage. “

A source close to the band confirmed to PEOPLE that Kramer had to ‘test’ this week for the performances of Aerosmith, but revealed that it was due to the fact that the drummer was not present at multiple scheduled rehearsals.

“They had invited him to come back for the past six months because he was away for the medical situation he was dealing with,” the source told the outlet. “He said,” Yes, I will rehearse “and did not show up. He wanted to be back on the eve of the Grammys and MusiCares.”

According to the same source, Aerosmith members felt that Kramer was “unable to perform” at the level they needed after listening to his demo.

“They all called him after they heard the demo and talked to him,” the source said. “They voted like a band, what they do with every decision, and it was four against one.”

Although the band felt that Kramer was not ready to perform on the 2020 GRAMMYs, they wanted him by their side during the event, the source revealed.

“They said:” Please come to MusiCares and Grammy. We take photos and celebrate it. You are our brother, “the source added. “They just don’t want to risk execution, because he hasn’t been with them for six months.”

Nevertheless, Kramer said in a statement that “it is forbidden to play with a band that I have given 50 years of my life to support is more than devastating.”

“The fact that I would be asked to audition for my own work, to show that I can play at” an appropriate level “… is both insulting and disturbing,” the drummer continued. “I did everything they asked – jumped through hope … In the 50-year history of Aerosmith no other band member has ever been subjected to this investigation, let alone asked to audition for his own job!”