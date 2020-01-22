The band Aerosmith is facing a dramatic event in which they will be honored. Photo credit: Photo credit: © ImageCollect.com / StarMaxWorldwide

Aerosmith explains why Joey Kramer is excluded from performing the Grammy. The statement comes after Joey filed a lawsuit against the band.

“Joey Kramer is our brother; His well-being is of the utmost importance to us. However, he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band in the past 6 months. We missed him and encouraged him to play with us again, but apparently he didn’t feel ready to do it, ”said a representative of the band to People magazine.

Days before the milestone weekend expected for Aerosmith, the band is full of drama. Last week, Joey filed a lawsuit accusing his bandmates Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford of preventing him from appearing with the group at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

According to Rolling Stone court records, Joey suffered some minor injuries last spring that prevented him from playing some shows with the band. He claims to be fully recovered by autumn. But instead of being reinstated in the group, Joey was told to audition to become Aerosmith’s drummer.

The lawsuit alleged that the stress of having to fight for a job that should have belonged to him led Joey to the hospital in November. Joey’s health problem forced the audition to be delayed.

At some point he was able to play for the boys, but was told that he didn’t have enough energy to join Aerosmith at the Grammy’s or their Las Vegas residency.

“Joey has been waiting until the last moment to accept our invitation when we unfortunately don’t have time to do the necessary rehearsals during Grammys Week. We would do him, ourselves and our fans a bad service if he didn’t have enough time to prepare and rehearse. “

He decided to file a lawsuit before the Grammys on Friday evening of the holiday weekend, completely ignoring the limited time window for preparing these important events. Unfortunately, due to his decisions, he is unable to perform, but of course we invited him to be with us both for the Grammys and for our MusiCares honor. We are connected through much more than our time on stage, ”said Steven, Joe Brad and Tom.

The Grammy weekend is said to be an Aerosmith festival. The rock band is honored with a tribute to the MusiCares person of 2020. Part of the honor are the guys entering the stage during the award ceremony on Sunday.

However, instead of enjoying the honor, Aerosmith explains why Joey Kramer’s injury was excluded from the 2020 Grammy Awards. The band felt the need to make a public statement after Joey filed a lawsuit against them.