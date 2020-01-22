Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was not allowed to appear at the Pre-Grammys gala

Drummer Joey Kramer, a founding member of Aerosmith, who has worked with the band for five decades, will not be with him on Friday, January 24, at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which was decided by a Massachusetts court today Group members stand on the stage. , Kramer sued the band – consisting of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford – for not being allowed to play after a temporary disability.

Kramer argued that he was cured enough to play the band’s Vegas residence in the fall, but according to the documents submitted, the band members decreed that his level of play was not in top form and insisted on rehearsals for at least two weeks. In July 2019, the band believed that Kramer was unable to properly operate the pedal of his bass drum and has not performed with them since. In addition, the file reveals that Kramer entered a rehabilitation clinic because of dependency problems, but left the clinic prematurely “against the recommendation of his addiction counselor”.

The court decided to refuse his application on the basis of an employment contract concluded in 1990 with Aerosmith members that does not specifically deal with transient illnesses in order to negate his breach of contract.

As Kramer participates in the proceeds as a member of the band and MusiCares is a benefit concert to raise funds for musicians who need medical help, a non-performance at the event does not have a negative impact on his finances, nor does it create new rights the commonwealth.

Kramer had previously said to the TMZ: “It is more than devastating if I am forbidden to play with a band that I have spent 50 years of my life with. This is not about money. I am deprived of the opportunity to be recognized together with my colleagues for our collective, lifelong contributions to the music industry. Neither the “Person of the Year” award from MusiCares nor the “Grammys Lifetime Achievement” award can ever be repeated. “

He traveled to Los Angeles on time for a trial on January 20, but was rejected by the security department, according to Judge Mark C. Gildea’s decision. However, Kramer is invited to join the band on the red carpet and pose for photos. It is still unclear whether he will participate.

Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, John Legend, Alice Cooper, Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola are scheduled to honor Aerosmith at MusiCares.