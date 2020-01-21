Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer sued bandmates for Grammy's ban

Not that sweet feeling.

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer sued his bandmates, claiming that singer Steven Tyler, lead guitarist Joe Perry, rhythm guitarist Tom Hamilton and bassist Brad Whitford excluded him from resuming the group after he retired in 2019 due to a temporary incapacity to work.

The ban also applies to the Boston group’s appearance at the Grammys on Sunday, where they will deliver a whole series of hits after being awarded the MusiCares person of 2020 – the last straw that prompted Kramer to act.

The 69-year-old Kramer claims that after a break of just a few months last year – during which time he had to pay for his own replacement – he was informed that he would have to audition to get back into the group to ensure that he would be able to “play at a reasonable level.”

According to the lawsuit filed by Rolling Stone, Kramer does not stipulate in the band’s contract that they “must take measures to prove their ability” or otherwise prove that they are capable after a period of temporary disability. “

Kramer describes his “re-audition”, in which he was forced to “click track” – a tailor-made metronome program that keeps the changes over time across the songs consistent – and for himself, without the rest of the Band is present.

The “craziest”? Founding member Kramer was told that his game did not have the “energy” it needed after it was repeated in January.

Kramer claims that he learned that his performance was not “technically correct” and could not “prove that he was able to be as good as John Douglas”, his replacement and drum technician. This is despite the fact that the lawsuit claims an unnamed band member told Kramer that he sounded “great”.

“The fact that I would be asked to audition for my own job to show that I can play at an appropriate level and play better than my temporary completion with a moving goal from fictitious standards is both offensive and annoying. He said to the music magazine. “Other band members and their lawyers will probably try to belittle my game and claim that I can’t play drums right now. Nothing is further from the truth. “

Kramer’s statement continued: “In Aerosmith’s 50-year history, no other band member has been subjected to this test, let alone asked to audition for his own job!”

Aerosmith told TMZ on Tuesday:

We would do poorly to Joey, ourselves and our fans if he didn’t have enough time to prepare and rehearse. Building on that, he decided to file a lawsuit before the Grammys on Friday evening of the holiday weekend, completely ignoring the limited time window to prepare for these important events. Unfortunately, due to his decisions, he is unable to perform, but of course we invited him to be with us both for the Grammys and for our MusiCares honor. We are much more connected than our stage time.

