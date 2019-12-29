Aeronautical group Cobham in the air as the parent company changes ownership

Loading...

Cobham flies 20 Boeing 717s for Qantas Regional Services under the QantasLink banner, and also has a Qantas freight contract which was extended for six years in September.

The takeover of Cobham by Advent is expected to be finalized in late January, local general manager Ryan Both is expected to travel to London shortly to discuss the future of the Australian business with his new owners.

This will include whether Advent will keep Australian operations or go ahead with a sale, sources said.

Announcing the review in July, Both said the local operation needed more capital to "spur our growth so we can reach our full potential".

Aviation analyst Neil Hansford said there were no obvious Australian buyers for the company and that she was likely to be taken by an offshore financial structure.

"Qantas is looming over there to protect the operation of these 20 planes but that will still cause them some problems with the regulator," he said.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has expressed concern over Qantas' February purchase of a 20% stake in charter operator Alliance Airlines.

Mr Hansford said that a merger of Cobham with Alliance or the regional operator Rex Airlines was possible, but these two groups listed ASX would need fresh capital to finance such a transaction.

Cobham conducts aerial surveillance of the Australian Border Force with a fleet of 10 Dash-8s and conducts search and rescue operations for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority from bases in Perth, Melbourne and Cairns.

The Australian company generated $ 386 million in revenue in 2018 and accounts for approximately 10% of Cobham's global revenue.

Cobham's operations in the United Kingdom, the EU and the United States are primarily derived from defense products such as in-flight refueling and weapons systems and military aircraft communication systems.

Cobham said on December 20 that Australian regulators also approved the takeover of Advent.

