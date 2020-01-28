Adweek's surreal Super Bowl ad-pitching bot shows the strengths and shortcomings of AI - Adweek

How many years are we away from machines that are able to write mainstream commercials when artificial intelligence continues to advance?

For some it may seem like a fantastic performance or an academic exercise, but for copywriters and creative agencies it is also an existential question that some in the industry take seriously. While text-generating AI in its current form is probably not suitable for creative projects that go beyond gags, such as Adweek’s recently launched Super Bowl Bot and its surreal advertising concept pitches, even these projects show glimmers of impressive complexity or real cleverness that point to that indicate growing, inventive power of AI.

“We are deeply involved in this stuff, trying to find out what it means for our customers, what it means for the way we work, what it means for our processes, and what it means for the direction of the industry,” said Michael Morowitz, Executive Technology Director at R / GA.

Morowitz said he recently had a conversation with the agency’s Global Chief Technology Officer about the potential of GPT-2 – specifically the language generation model that serves as the basis for our Super Bowl bot – after using it in a dungeon Have seen and dragon-style text adventure game in which the AI ​​generates new scenarios as the player enters their actions.

@SuperBowlBot AI-generated concepts for Super Bowl ads: Pringles and Christopher Walken: In a Super Bowl ad, Christopher Walken tries to convince a group of penguins to take the bus to the airport. Instead of waiting for his friend, he throws the penguins into an elevator and slides down a hatch to the bus stop. Walken pretends to teach a group of penguins on the bus about the “concept of camaraderie”.

The OpenAI research group launched GPT-2 last spring and initially refused to make it fully available to the public, fearing that its eerily realistic-sounding copy could be used for the mass production of fake messages or spam (it gradually gave way with a staggered publication throughout the year). The program and other pioneering models of its kind are characterized by the enormous size of their training data. In the case of GPT-2, text from around 8 million largely representative websites was used.

This training provides a comprehensive knowledge base for understanding AI for the mechanics of language and context in general. From this point, it can be tailored to narrower records of certain styles and concepts such as Super Bowl ad descriptions. Some experts believe that this ability could usher in a new surge in voice generation AI over the next few years, as did an analogous milestone in image and face recognition around 2012.

However, BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf, who wrote the popular guide we used to refine GPT-2, said he had never seen examples of agencies or brands that used his guide in creative work, although GPT- 2 was used more and more often. powered Twitter bots and other creative efforts that have helped.

Brand safety could be a problem. Randomly generating bots like GPT-2 are inherently unpredictable, and their sensitivity is determined by the wilderness of the web on which they were originally trained. The Super Bowl Bot, for example, has a distinctly violent, apocalyptic streak, and part of its edition was too violent or disturbing even for our experimental project.

@SuperBowlBot AI-generated concepts for Super Bowl ads: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich: In a Super Bowl ad for the new Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes, an older couple is fighting with a metal chicken named Maurice. According to Popeyes, the sandwich is made with fresh, slow-cooked chicken from Mexico coated with olive oil and garlic. The breading is a bit chunky, so be warned.

“A lot of human help is still needed,” said Janelle Shane, author of the AI ​​Weirdness blog, which highlights the weaknesses of neural network-generated content. “Without any form of curation, the results can be very bad or bad and occasionally offensive.”

Agency executives believe that turning these rough edges into something useful requires extensive, tailored training for specific brand narratives. In some cases, this is not yet possible due to the data available.

“AI could be fun, something viral and crazy,” said Trace Cohen, co-founder and strategy manager of Venables Bell & Partners’ new AI division, Braive. “But as far as the brand’s purpose is concerned, it’s (very) unlikely until it has been trained effectively and a lot of data is required to train it. The purpose, the ontology and the vocabulary must be known to match the purpose, and it requires knowledge of the people and general conversations around the brand. “

