Loading...

The documentary Advocate, directed by Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaïche, follows the life, work and activism of Judeo-Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, who defends Palestinian clients accused of terrorism. It is a work of non-sentimental but very moving political cinema, patiently pleading in favor of a relentless radical activism in a war-torn and unjust society.

Tsemel, who proudly wears his media badges of “leftist” and “devil’s advocate” – calling them “compliments” – has spent more than 30 years advancing the Jewish-Israeli anti-Zionist tradition, which has existed since the very beginning of occupation during the Six Day War of 1967; her husband is Marxist and anti-Zionist activist Michel Warschawski, who also became her client after being accused of collaborating with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in 1987. Tsemel’s activism takes place crucially not only in the streets and the prisons, but in the Israeli Courts where she hopes that justice can one day be fairly applied to those who exercise their right to resist the occupation. This result seems extremely unlikely, but in the film, civil and human rights lawyer Avigdor Feldman admits that, despite his lack of faith in the fact that justice will never exist for the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation, the radical optimism of Lea gives him an advantage.

Since the filmmakers were never allowed into the courtroom, Advocate is less a procedure than a portrait of how activism can and should work under extreme obstacles – the film does not sum up Tsemel’s court cases in simple accounts of crime and punishment or win. and (overwhelming) losses, but situates them, as Tsemel would, in the context of war, empire and state-sanctioned brutality. Tsemel believes that its customers have committed acts of violence or intimidation as forms of self-defense and not as acts of hatred or anti-Semitism. She takes the people she defends at the word, listening attentively to the testimony and the confessions (extracted by Israeli police interrogators regulated but still corrupt) and building cases around the right to respond to losses of liberty, equality and of citizenship. The best possible outcome for these accused is a reduction in the sentence, not an acquittal. However, the stamina of the film and its subject (Tsemel is almost 75 years old and still take customers) are lessons for the Americans in a time of imminent war against Iran and of ever growing Islamophobia: the struggle will be long and hard, and we owe it to those who suffer directly to get involved.

Lawyer is not a documentary designed to comfortably confirm the beliefs of those who are most likely to see it; he does not turn away from the terrorism charges brought against Tsemel’s clients – who, in many cases, kill or cause damage – nor to the crowds and crowds who, for example, demand the execution of a Palestinian child who brandished a decorative knife in a Jewish quarter as a threat and did not kill anyone. It is not a film that repeats without criticism the statements of those in power or that adheres to war propaganda adopted by the media and governments. Instead, describing both the mundane and the extraordinary – including archive footage and photographs, testimonies from Jewish Israeli and Palestinian activists (as well as the children of Tsemel and Warchawski, Nissan and Talila ), and dynamic shots of Tsemel’s lawyer on a daily basis – the film provides a portrait of radical activism that could upset and awaken the complacent and barely critical.

And most importantly, the film can serve to reinvigorate those who have already invested in the protection of their Iranian, Iraqi and Muslim neighbors, who will surely be safe from hatred and human rights abuses while the war in the Middle East is raging.

“The film can be used to reinvigorate those who have already invested in the protection of their Iranian, Iraqi and Muslim neighbors, who will surely be on the verge of receiving hatred and human rights violations as the war in the Middle East rages on. . “

Documentaries receive their fair share of tired responses from those who hope to be delighted and entertained by all of cinema, but defending humanity not in the abstract, but in historically specific and morally necessary circumstances, Advocate is the most urgent and the most fascinating I’ve ever seen. seen for a long time. For those of us overwhelmed by the ever-increasing demands of modern society – the need to earn money and gain status so that we can not only meet our needs but also our wants – the sacrifice of itself, whether through career, community activism or spending money, may seem like a nostalgic and idealistic concept. Yet, as a general rule, the struggle has always been necessary in the struggle for justice. If we are committed not only to our own personal freedom but also to the freedom of others, we cannot just continue to work as usual, competing for the awards and distinctions that are meant to validate and protect our various privileges. .

During interrogations in the late 1980s, Warchawski was told by his torturers that if he renounced the Palestinians, he could do whatever he wanted with his organization – he would just have to choose the side of the Jewish people, for whom there was (supposedly) democracy. Warchawski insisted, “out of self-respect, I won’t say courage,” about staying in “the gray area” – meaning loyal to both the Jewish and Palestinian people. Jones and Bellaïche also give the children of Tsemel and Warchawski, Nissan and Talila the opportunity to share their feelings about their second place in the radicalism of their parents and, in Israel, a deeply controversial work: As children, it was difficult to accept and difficult to understand; as adults, they not only feel proud, but protected.

Lawyer expresses a truly universal truth for progressive movements: if active struggle requires significant sacrifices and even personal danger, it is at the service of a greater and sweeter future for all, both intimate and unknown.

.