Advice: Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and the paradox of political courage

The fall-out after Senator Mitt Romney’s vote on Wednesday to condemn the president for abusing his power in the Ukrainian scandal revealed a disappointing political paradox: a voter craving political courage is frustrated by politicians who show exactly that.

When asked what is wrong with Washington, 72% of Americans – in as many Democrats and Republicans – say that politicians are more concerned with re-election than taking the best decisions, according to a recent poll by the Public Affairs Council.

We are sure that Romney did not want to resell when he became the only senator in American history who voted to condemn a president of his own party. Romney’s choice apparently stemmed from a combination of personal study and spiritual conviction. He told Deseret News reporter Matthew Brown that he is taking an oath before God to “do impartial justice” is something that he takes “very seriously.”

In the end, his convictions led him to make “the most difficult decision” he had to deal with during his years of government.

That kind of courage deserves recognition, if only for a different reason than the apparent rarity in today’s political arena. Being on principle should not be so scarce, it is going to be something to praise, but history proves that our congress is subject to ethical deficiencies from time to time and that it has to be validated because of its occasional steadfastness.

In that spirit, the senior senator of Utah, Mike Lee, also deserves recognition. He showed no less conviction than his junior counterpart, although he came to a separate conclusion. He spoke in his basic speech as the constitutional scholar he is and argued his justifications with reason and logic.

Therein lies a more valuable paradox for voters to struggle with: the Republican senators of Utah have done nothing wrong by disagreeing. Dissent does not mean division. They each held their principles and clearly conveyed their beliefs. Each still supports the administration – Lee assists Trump 74% of the time and Romney assists the president 80% of the time – but by allowing differences, the work of the nation continues to fall prey to vacant debate and blindfolded voices .

Americans must be grateful that there is still room to disagree.