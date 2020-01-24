Advice: The biggest problem that Celtic is currently facing

CELTIC has many players in the development system who can and must make a breakthrough in the first team at some point in the coming years.

The club does a lot of work behind the scenes to engage players as early as possible to develop them.

We see the first-hand impact of this approach in our first team right now with people like Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Mikey Johnston. You can also put Kieran Tierney in that mix as someone who came in and really made an impression on the first team, not to mention the club’s treasure chests.

So while Celtic wants to bring the next wave of talent, they have a big problem. The playing time these boys get at youth level is not good enough. Celtic left the SPFL development competition together with many other clubs last summer and claimed it was not suitable for the purpose, only when they did, there was no plan B in force.

At the moment we have many young talents who have to play friendly matches that are organized during the week of and occasionally youth cup matches. It is not ideal for development and it will hinder the growth of some of these stars.

It would make sense to lend them to SPFL parties and lower league teams to gain experience. This worked for Kristoffer Ajer with his six months at Kilmarnock helping his development. Ewan Henderson, however, recalled early from his loan at Ross County, shows the other side of the coin. On his day the young boy could come to this Celtic side, but struggled in County.

Celtic must look for credible ways to advance their talent, otherwise this can eventually lead to stifling players.

We have world-class facilities, but that’s only half the battle.