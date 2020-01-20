Advice: Sky Sports Pundit makes Phantom Celtic criticism

DAVIE PROVAN has supported Lewis Morgan’s decision to leave Celtic for the MLS this January window and says he does not agree with the criticism of the midfielder.

We don’t know for sure in which circles Davie is currently playing, but from our point of view we have not seen any criticism of the player because he wanted to join Inter Miami. The overwhelming response to the impending movement corresponds to what Provan writes below.

No one can blame Lewis for wanting to seize a life-changing opportunity; have been living in Miami for at least three years, receive a bumper wage and regularly play first team football.

As Provan says, he would never become a regular team at Celtic, so it’s really a no brainer for all parties.

The deal has not yet been finalized, but much is involved in a transatlantic transfer involving paperwork.

Speaking of the move, the Sky Sports Man told SunSport:

“I disagree with the criticism of Lewis Morgan after the 23-year-old had signed a deal with Inter Miami by David Beckham.

“The bottom line is that the winger would never play for Celtic regularly, while he has already scratched the jitters in England with Sunderland.

“Johnny Russell proves that a switch to the MLS does not have to be the end of a career in Scotland.

“If seeing a lucrative three-year deal with the sun on your back is a crime, Morgan will gladly plead guilty.”

Celtic look to successfully lose players from this window. There are more than a few irons in the fire to release some dead wood. Klimala is the only official registration at the club at the moment, but that should change soon.