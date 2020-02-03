Advice: Lennon refuses to feed transparent Griffiths Media Narrative

NEIL LENNON has categorically stated that he does not believe that his striker is stamped on Hamilton defender Sam Woods.

However, Hamilton seems determined to uphold this problem and perhaps the Celtic striker sees punishment afterwards.

The Hamilton boss Brian Rice said to Record Sport: “I don’t think there is any debate, it was a red card for Leigh Griffiths.

“There is no debate. But my opinion does not matter and the only person whose opinion matters is the referee and he called it the way he saw it, so we move on.

“He can look at it and say that he has made a mistake or he can look at it and say that he is right, but in my humble opinion I don’t think there is any debate.”

Neil Lennon quickly fired the front man, but tried to push Leog after the incident.

Woods seemed to grab Leigh’s foot to cause the incident, and the striker almost tried to shake it off. There is no violence or malice in the incident.

Neil Lennon told the same RecordSport reporter:

“I didn’t think he had stamped on him. He pushed the man in the chest (Gogic), and that’s not what I want. Sick discipline – that’s not the point. We try to keep our discipline as much as possible.

“I had a word with him and he calmed himself down afterwards.”

Celtic hit 4-1 winners, but you can see our rivals feel the heat with the flood of PR stunts and noise coming from different places.

The bhoys returned from the winter break galvanized after their derby was back and the other team in the city had a nightmare. The more points they drop, the more we start to hear this kind of nonsense.