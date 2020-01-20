Advice: Celtic expert Kris Boyd makes striking claims

Former Ibrox striker, Kris Boyd has talked about Celtic again at Sky Sports and claims to be aware of what the club is planning.

In reality, the monster munch chomping player has just pretended to be an expert who has no idea what’s going on at the club.

Boyd is part of a bigger problem at Sky Sports Scotland, which seems to be using some of the worst experts in the game to mainly talk about our game.

Regarding his last Celtic contemplations, Boyd says that Sky Sports Celtic is on the market for another striker, but claimed that Lawrence Shankland would not be that guy.

“Celtic are definitely in the market for another striker.” Boyd told Sky Sports, as quoted by SunSport.

“They would be happy if Leigh Griffiths started work on Saturday and returned to the competition form, but I think Celtic has more or less said they are interested in another striker.

“Past Lawrence Shankland [Celtic] .. I don’t know for sure.

“There will be no people who are interested in him. He scores goals for fun, but he is now also in a big club in Dundee United. “

Celtic brought in Patryk Kilmala this month and started scoring the frontman against Leigh Griffiths against Partick Thistle on Saturday night.

If Celtic regularly plays two on top, Celtic may want another attacker. However, it is unlikely that Lennon will stay on a midfield diamond with the two front men.

Boyd doesn’t know anything about our club, but gets paid to talk about it, not a bad job if you can get it.