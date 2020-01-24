Advice: Celtic clears the deck for large announcements

CELTIC has made unusual moves in their merchandising in recent months. It’s hard to get replica shirts with a discount mid-season and even if they get a month off before the new kits are revealed, it’s £ 10 to £ 15 off the original price.

Not this year! If you keep an eye on Celtic retail and you subscribe to your e-mails, you would have received this in your inbox for the last 24 hours.

It is very unusual to see the discount so early and at more than half the price!

So why the change? If it was only the silver and pink misfits they were talking about, I would not have raised an eyelid because the sale for this sweater could not be the best. However, I am reminded of the away shirt that is also thrown into the mix.

It was back in December, according to well-placed sources, FootyHeadlines stated that Celtic was about to sign a deal with Adidas – huge news for many Celtic fans. A month after the report and we still have no announcement. Is Celtic considering selling as much New Balance equipment as possible before the announcement? It is very possible.

With the New Balance deal at the end of this season, this would be the perfect opportunity to unload a good amount of inventory at low prices.

The club will have to show their hand sooner rather than later with their next kit deal. Kits are already revealed in May.