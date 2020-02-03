Advice: Ally McCoists Petty Celtic Conspiracy Live on Air

ALLY MCCOIST told a BT panel yesterday that Leigh Griffiths should have been sent away during the match against Hamilton.

The former Ibrox player and manager believed that during the game the Celtic striker had intentionally stamped a game that justified a red.

Leigh became entangled in a jumble and when he was about to stomp on the player, it was hardly open.

McCoist doubled during his red card chat and went one more time and said that if it was Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos, it would have been a red one.

“We clearly have the advantage that we can look at it seven or eight times.” He told BT Sport as quoted by SunSport.

“My first reaction was that I wasn’t so sure. After seeing it again, I think it’s a red card.

“I think there is a stamp, I think there is a stamp.

“I think Leigh Griffiths has the ability to turn around and get away from the incident, really.

“He gets involved in this for some reason.

“He can turn the other way, he doesn’t do that, he lifts his right leg and puts it down.

“I’ll tell you one thing. Alfredo Morelos – red card.”

What is McCoist trying to get here? Does he believe there is a conspiracy against Alfredo Morelos or does he believe the referee has conspired to keep Leigh at the park?

It is a small statement to make and a very thin statement when you bring up Alfredo Morelos.

Here is a deliberate stamp from Morelos on a Celtic player.

Morelos would be sent for stamping on a player 😂😂😂 Aye, Alright Ally.

Melting over Griffiths is nice. pic.twitter.com/usFIVErerd

– CeltsAreHere (@HereCelts) 2 February 2020

The striker was not dismissed for this and received no prohibition with retroactive effect. So McCoist can take his sour grapes elsewhere on this occasion. It was a comment that had no basis in reality, but we are used to that from experts who linger about Ibrox looking for a free coffee.