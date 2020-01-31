Advertisements, surrogates and tele-city halls: Warren’s Remote Iowa Campaign

It is a strange moment in Iowa. In every other presidential year, with only a few days left for the caucuses, all major candidates would hold large meetings throughout the state to make their final arguments; a final push to win undecided voters.

But on Thursday afternoon, the Warren campaign had to settle for a meeting of about three dozen supporters in the back room of a Mexican restaurant in Marshalltown – about an hour outside Des Moines.

Warren’s challenge is shared by fellow senators Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet – all of whom become president but are stuck in Washington while serving as jury members in President Trump’s jail sentence.

“There is no doubt that if (Warren) could be in Iowa all the time for the caucus, she would be,” said Julian Castro, the former Obama secretary of housing and urban development. Castro ran for president, but has thrown support behind Warren since he left the race. He is one of the many high-profile Warren surrogates, along with Congressman Ayanna Pressley; Boston City Councilor, Michelle Wu; Warren’s husband, Bruce Mann and of course her Golden Retriever, Bailey.

“The good news is that the Iowans I meet, most of them have already met with Senator Warren,” Castro said. “They have had the opportunity to listen to her personally because she has done a lot of work in the state, and I think that will pay off on Monday.”

Warren was the first major candidate to come to Iowa more than a year ago and has one of the largest organizations in the state with around 150 employees.

She also has a core of loyal supporters, including Diane Lemker, from Marshalltown, Iowa, who said she believes in Warren’s many plans – especially her promise to tackle government corruption.

“Especially with this administration,” Lemker said. “All the things that used to be norms, we thought a president couldn’t or couldn’t do a cabinet – they do them and there is no one to stop them. So I feel like they can work to get rid of corruption, (and) structure things so that they cannot be done like this in the future. “

Lemker said she is not worried that Warren is not here. But a number of recent polls suggest that the campaign has lost momentum. Not being in Iowa at this crucial moment is a challenge for her, while offering her Democratic rivals a chance.

While Warren and the other three senators are absent, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg campaign furiously throughout the state. Not long after Castro left Marshalltown on Thursday afternoon, Buttigieg arrived for a raucous rally, arguing that he could unite a dangerously divided country.

“I think you’re going to make me the next president, and if you do, I’ll do everything to make you proud,” Buttigieg said loud cheers and urged the crowd “please spread the word.”

Presidential candidate Pete Buttegieg speaks supporters at a town hall event in the Midnight Ballroom in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

“Now that I see him face-to-face twice, he is real,” said April Long, an Iowa democrat who is planning to come for Buttigieg. “I think he can bridge the terrible gap that our country has experienced in recent years.”

Joe Biden, for his part, is in the middle of a 20-city bus journey through Iowa – although it turns out that he jumped for at least one leg in an airplane. After attending his rally on Monday morning in Waukee, Glenda Kernen said she plans to support the former vice president because she believes he has the best chance of beating Donald Trump.

“I love Elizabeth (Warren),” she said. “I’ve seen her several times, but I still think Biden could get it out (with Trump) – because I’m sorry, he’s a man. And I’m ready for a woman … but I’m still not sure America is. “

Supporters cheer Joe Biden as presidential candidate on stage for a speech at the Vince Meyer Learning Center in Waukee, Iowa, part of his “Soul of the Nation” tour. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

In recent days, Warren has released a few ads in Iowa, one of which is called “Why She Will Beat Him,” which responds directly to the concerns of Nuclei

“He grew up in a mansion in New York City. She grew up here in Oklahoma,” the narrator says in the ad. “He has received millions from his father’s real estate empire. Her father has become a caretaker. He has scammed students at his for-profit schools. She received debts for students who were scammed. “

Although Warren may be absent from the state for the time being, she is very up in the air. And earlier this week, she held a telephone city hall with Iowa voters. Nevertheless, in an interview with WBUR earlier this week, Warren acknowledged the challenge of staying outside the campaign track during these important days before the caucuses. But she said there is important work to do in Washington.

“You know, there are only a few things more important than politics,” Warren said. “And this is only the third accusation in the history of this country. I have taken an oath to be here.”

With signs that the deposition process can almost be completed, Warren – together with Sanders, Klobuchar and Bennet – will try to make up as much time as possible.