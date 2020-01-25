Advance voting is underway in Michigan presidential primary

LANSING, Michigan – Voting is underway in the Michigan presidential primary more than a year after the option was significantly expanded through the adoption of a voting measure, although many Democrats vying for the appointments remain focused – for now – on Iowa and other early states.

The 45-day deadline to vote by mail began on Saturday. And unlike the past, people can vote early for any reason.

It should lead to what the secretary of state’s office called a “significant increase” in early polling, which was already on the rise before voters approved the 2018 constitutional amendment that allowed for absence polls without excuse.

Absentee ballots represented 18%, or 462,000, of the 2.5 million votes cast during the 2016 Michigan primaries won by current President Donald Trump and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and more than a quarter. , or 1.1 million, of the votes cast during the 2018 election legislature. During the local elections which took place over three days in 2019, the percentage of the total share of the votes allocated to the vote of the absent increased from 4 to 15 points compared to 2017.

The advent of postal voting without reason means that the dozen remaining Democratic candidates “must join their coalition sooner,” said Patrick Schuh, state director of the liberal America Votes. The result in the first four traditional voting states in February and in the primaries on Tuesday March 3, he said, “will potentially have less impact on the choice of voters here because they will have already voted.”

At this point, however, the Michigan primary has been generally quiet since the Democrats held debates in Detroit last summer, apart from a barrage of television commercials aired by billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg. According to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, it ignores Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina to focus on other states, including Michigan, where its advertising campaign cost around $ 7 million.

Bloomberg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are the only two candidates to have campaign offices in the state, both in Detroit. Warren was the first to hire a director of state. Bloomberg was the last candidate to visit Michigan on December 21, and now has 60 field staff.

A Bloomberg campaign official said he was sending mail and launching another seniors-focused voter contact program, adding that he regularly calls older voters and organizes events for seniors. Other candidates include Sanders, former vice-president Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

A spokesman for Buttigieg said that campaign volunteers were chatting with supporters about the advance voting process. Sanders’ campaign indicated that its volunteers organized nearly 700 events across the state. Klobuchar’s campaign has announced plans to continue ramping up operations here.

Michigan, with 125 delegates promised at stake – the ninth in total – will host one of the largest contests after the slate on Tuesday March 3 and will be a crucial battlefield in November.

Campaign activity is expected to intensify with the approach of March 10, volunteers are getting more involved and paid employees are starting to arrive from the voting states. But some political observers are a little surprised at how silent this has been so far given the expansion of advance voting, apart from some candidates who have recently started announcing endorsements within the state .

“None of these campaigns seem to be spending on mail or digital or anything like that – at least not to the level you would expect given the thousands upon thousands who will be voting in a few days,” said Josh Pugh , Michigan spokesperson for For Our Future. The group mainly funded by work does not approve in the primary but focuses on the mobilization of potential Democratic voters to defeat Trump. It knocked on over 250,000 doors last year.

The voting initiative also allows citizens to register by mail closer to polling day – 15 days or more – and in person at any time, including polling day – which could have an impact on the primary . People previously had to register at least 30 days before an election.

The Washington-based Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information, which are working to stimulate participation by under-represented groups, are sending 400,000 voter registration requests to residents of Michigan this month.

Republicans, meanwhile, are working to re-elect Trump in the fall. He campaigned at Battle Creek last month. Two GOP challengers, former Massachusetts governor William Weld and former Illinois representative Joe Walsh, are on the ballot but are from afar.