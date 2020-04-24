ADTR shows you how to play their song so you don’t get it wrong again

(Photo by Jimmy Fontaine)

A day to remember last week dropped their latest single “Mindreader” and now the band is here to teach you how to play it on guitar.

Guitarist Kevin Skaff makes a playthrough video that shows guitarists how to tear through the riffs of the track themselves.

Read more: Watch Foo Fighters, YUNGBLUD, 5SOS and more work together from home

The band’s new album You’re welcome is not coming in the near future, but the band offers some new content in the meantime.

After “Degenerates” and “Resentment”, the band unveiled an animated video for their new single.

But now the band is showing fans how to play their latest guitar single. At the beginning of the clip, Skaff jokes that he shows how to play through the track because people did it wrong, but now you can see exactly how to do it.

Want to know how to play our new single “Mindreader” on guitar? Good luck to you, @ Kevineffinskaff shows you how to play!

Check out the full tutorial at https://t.co/roMUG3ecq3 and give it a shot and tag us in your cover videos. pic.twitter.com/nFSsCMvXTv

– A Day To Remember (@adtr) April 23, 2020

You can learn to play “Mindreader” with Kevin Skaff below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uJzt-5BfFw (/ embed)

Earlier in the week before the track dropped, the band promised that new music would arrive before the album dropped after a vague teaser posted the week before.

They placed a Zoom call between all members saying that the album cover and the release date are still not finished, but there will be new music soon.

In the video, the band jokingly says that people who want to know what they’re up to should call a clairvoyant. They include a telephone number, 1 (352) 458-4759, which begins with a “mind reader” discussing the answers to a person’s questions. It tells listeners to text the song and you will then receive a link to add your contact information for an A Day To Remember mailing list.

Read more: Watch a day to remember, get animated for a battle with a “Mindreader”

A Day To Remember then sent a text message to anyone who signed up for the mailing list on the morning of April 14.

On April 15 at midnight, they dropped the track, which you can watch below if you haven’t already.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-nCtbN8uAs (/ embed)

They announced their upcoming album as early as August, and while the release was scheduled for November 15, they postponed it on November 8 to ensure everything would be perfect.

“It was pushed back because the art for the record isn’t ready yet,” says Skaff. “We still can’t find a good cover. I know it doesn’t really matter nowadays, with streaming and stuff, but we just want everything to be perfect before it comes out.”

“And there are still some songs that are still being mixed, we just need to find the right mixer. It’s just being pushed back – what? – two, two and a half months, so it’s not so bad. It’s not like a Kanye (West) thing it will never come out of. “

You are welcome still have no official release date or album cover, but expect new songs from the band in the near future.

Are you going to learn how to play the latest song “Mindreader” from A Day To Remember? Let us know in the comments below.

See more: Warped Tour closes the book with YUNGBLUD, NOFX, Sum 41 and more

The All-American Rejects