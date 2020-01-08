Adrian Cho left Shopify to pursue a new passion: nature photography

Loading...

Adrian Cho likes to joke that 2019 was his year of dangerous learning.

He had just left his job at Shopify, overseeing a team of 50, and his goal was to completely immerse himself in a new passion – nature photography. In addition, Cho, who had been working in the technical sector of Ottawa since the day since 2000, should cut back somewhat on his other artistic activity: directing and playing bass in the Ottawa Jazz Orchestra, which he founded in 2005 and is still strong.

Adrian Cho from Ottawa immersed himself in nature photography in 2019 and exchanged his 30-year career in technology for a globetrotting pursuit of animals.

Diane Nalini

Adrian Cho from Ottawa, photographs wildlife in Alaska in 2019.

Mark Buckler

Cho is no longer an associate of the Ottawa-based e-commerce juggernaut, and spent about half of 2019 traveling the world and photographing animals, despite having no previous experience. He turned his lenses on everything from wrestling elephants in Kenya to grizzly bears in B.C., from lion cubs in Zambia to puffins in Alaska and monkeys bathing in hot springs in Japan.

Ottawa nature photographer Adrian Cho shot this photo of a bull elephant in South Africa in 2019. The elephant came to a well to drink, but also decided to wash and spray water everywhere. Cho says: “It was a huge mess and he successfully stopped my photography until I could clear things up.”

Adrian Cho

On New Year’s Day, Cho traveled to Prince Edward Island to take pictures of foxes. Later this month he will go to Iceland to find arctic foxes and Icelandic horses.

A cross fox photographed in PEI in January 2020 by Ottawa nature photographer Adrian Cho. “Last spring I was lucky enough to look at him and all his littermates and their incredibly dedicated mothers for several weeks (there were two litters in one lair). I remember him when he was little and now he’s all grown up and it was really heart-warming to see him doing so well because most of his siblings didn’t make it, “Cho says.

Adrian Cho

His often stunning images naturally find their way to his Instagram page (@ adrianchophotography) and photography website. But Cho has bigger plans in 2020 – a company to promote ethical nature photography, conduct nature photography tours, and contribute to nature conservation efforts.

A grizzly bear in BC by Adrian Cho, nature photographer in Ottawa. “The grizzly bear ran along the lower tree trunk in this beautifully lush area. As he walked away from me, I whispered “turn around, turn around” and yes, he did that for just a short moment before he climbed all fallen trees and disappeared from view, “says Cho.

Adrian Cho

“I wanted new personal and creative challenges,” says Cho. “But more importantly, I wanted to try to do my bit to stop the incredibly destructive activities that are destroying our planet and causing so much unnecessary pain and death.

“Photography is a powerful way to tell stories and although it is easiest to attract an audience with images of beauty, I really want to become aware of what has been broken.”

Cho turned 50 last year, and with that milestone came a new sense of urgency with regard to his activities. “I am very aware of the time I have left,” he says. “Of course I really don’t know how much time that is, but both my parents were not too much older than I am now when they died.”

Because of his count, Cho made almost 20 photographic trips to locations around the world last year. Asked for a highlight or two, he’s stupid for an answer.

“I’ve seen so many incredible and interesting animal behaviors that it’s hard to choose one, but seeing mother and baby interactions is always incredible,” Cho says.

“I especially wanted to see issues such as climate change, increasing conflicts between people and nature due to shrinking habitats, poaching and unethical behavior that photographers and ecotourists undertake to take their photos,” Cho continues. “These are all things that I want to try to help reduce, stop and reverse in one way or another.”

Cho says that it is increasingly common for tourists and photographers to go to less developed countries, but far removed from the harsh and even unethical reality.

“In the worst case, they stay in luxury resorts with infinity pools while the locals don’t even have running water. They drive on safari game drives that haunt animals all over the country without learning about the problems that wildlife and locals face, such as poaching and poverty. They can visit places where they can communicate with wildlife, such as stroking a lion cub, and there is a good chance that when that cub grows up, it will eventually be used in the canned hunting industry and then the carcass will be sold for its bones for Asian medicines. Or they pose for a selfie with a dangerous predator, which is only possible because the animal is chained and drugged.

“There are nature reserves that are not really sanctuaries, but are actually places where animals are bred, kept in terrible conditions, exploited for entertainment, and it is not intended to ever be returned to the wild. Even to less remote or exotic places locations, including in Canada, some nature photographers will lure animals, herds and harassment just to take a photo. “

He acknowledges that his travels have been expensive, but says they are more affordable “if you go to places where others don’t go, which also makes for a more real wilderness experience.”

Cho adds that during his three decades in technology, including a lot of work for IBM in Ottawa and Australia, where he was born, he worked incredibly long hours. “I rarely took vacations, so this is 30 years of vacation at the same time,” he says.

Although Cho only started photographing at the beginning of 2018, he says he has invested the same amount of time in it, “acquiring knowledge, practicing techniques, studying the work of others, placing myself in demanding situations in the field and trying to be my hardest critic while also some very fine photographers criticize my work.

“Although I came to a completely new discipline and domain, I tried to apply much of what I knew from the rest of my life,” Cho adds. More precisely, Cho says that he became a nature photographer through his jazz musician.

“Photography is very similar to playing music because they both require a balance between technical skills and creativity,” Cho says. “Moreover, nature photography is like playing jazz, because there are many variables that you cannot control and you have to improvise a lot and still have to figure out how to create something that is impactful.

“You cannot determine whether you will find the animals in the wild, what they will do when you see them, and you cannot control the light, the weather, and so on. Successful improvisation in both nature photography and jazz requires a high level of situational awareness. Although “big ears” are important in jazz, such as listening to your own sound and the combined sound of the band, in nature photography it is usually visual as you would expect. You need to be able to read the changing light, the weather, the behavior of animals and more and try to predict what will happen so that you can get everything out at the right time. “

In other words, Cho follows what he wrote in his book The Jazz Process from 2010: Collaboration, Innovation and Agility, which offered jazz as a paradigm for all creative activities.

Cho also claims that the old saying “You can’t teach an old dog a new trick” is wrong.

“It is really important to believe that we learn much faster as we get older,” he says. “The truth is that when you are young you waste a huge amount of time because your exercise is not that efficient. One of the biggest reasons is that you do not often push yourself out of your comfort zone. You spend time playing things that you already If you are old and have so many time constraints with family, work and so much more, you need to be much more efficient with your practice time and you also have a better understanding that the key to getting better is to be constant yourself pushing out of your comfort zone, experimenting and practicing the things that you really need to improve. ”

This year Cho will divide his time between photography, give monthly concerts with his jazz orchestra and give technical advice.

Somehow all these activities fit into his schedule, he says. “I’m sure I have to do more of all these things,” Cho says. “So it becomes interesting.”

