Adobe uses the former Informatica CEO Chakravarthy to lead his digital experience

Loading...

Adobe said it has appointed the former CEO of Informatica Anil Chakravarthy as vice president and general manager of his digital experience unit.

Chakravarthy will report to CEO Shantanu Narayen. The addition of Chakravarthy emphasizes how data management and integration are crucial for its expansion to digital experience and analysis. Adobe recently reported strong fourth qurater results, as annual sales were $ 11 billion.

Adobe hopes to use the Experience Cloud to collect more of the enterprise releases. The Adobe experience platform is designed to provide personalized customer experiences on a large scale. The effort rhymes with the effort of Salesforce and attracts more customer data, so that it can offer more personalization and experiences.

Here is an overview of some recent Adobe developments that emphasize the role of data.

Chakravarthy was CEO of Informatica, which since January 2016 specializes in enterprise cloud data management. He joined Informatica in September 2013 as chief product officer. Computer science appointed Amit Walia CEO last week.