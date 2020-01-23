Adobe Introduces New Project Management and Collaboration Tools to Come in Premiere Pro

Adobe today announced Productions, a new feature set coming soon for Premiere Pro. The tools were previewed at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and are intended for production teams looking for better project management.

Productions is a collection of capabilities under one name. The tools touch a few key areas: managing larger projects, efficiency, organization, synchronization, collaboration and security. A new production panel in Premiere Pro will act as a “command center” with options for managing multi-project workflows. The changes you make are reflected on macOS and Windows.

The Productions feature set was designed with Hollywood’s best filmmakers and editorial teams in mind. Adobe says they learned from the creators what is valuable about Adobe tools and how they should evolve. New technologies have been tested on major films such as Terminator: Dark Fate and Dolemite is my name. Productions is currently used on David Fincher’s website MANK.

Adobe has highlighted some of the features of Adobe Premiere Pro in more detail. You can find out more on the Adobe blog:

Manage larger projects with Productions: An editorial team working on a film can organize its workflow around reels and scenes. Episodic shows can be grouped by season, so it’s easy to access other shows to retrieve items such as title sequences or audio. Agencies can allocate production to each client, so that they can quickly reference and recover assets from existing projects.

Organized and synchronized: Media referencing between projects means that you can reuse resources in your production without creating duplicates. This helps you keep individual projects light and fast.

Designed for collaboration: Using shared local storage, multiple publishers can work on different projects in the same production. Project locking ensures that no one overwrites your work: your colleagues can still access and copy the content of your project, but they cannot make changes until you finish your change.

Security: you control your media: With Productions, you have total control over your content. Your projects and assets can live entirely on your local storage. Nothing is on the cloud unless you put it there. If necessary, you can do all your work without an Internet connection.

Adobe has not specified when Productions will ship in Premiere Pro, only that it “will arrive soon.”

