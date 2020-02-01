Admirals scored 7 to beat IceHogs and won the 5th consecutive

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Eeli Tolvanen registered a few goals to lead the Admirals to a 7-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, February 1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The ads have won five consecutive games and improved their overall score to 33-8-4-2. The Admirals extended the team’s run in Rockford to 18 games (16-0-2-0). The last time lost by Milwaukee in Rockford was 12 February 2017.

Tolvanen now has six goals in the last six games.

Milwaukee ran out of the gate to build a 3-1 lead in the first period. Tolvanen scored his 12th goal of the season at 1:31 with a high shot from the slot. Matt Donovan picked up the only helper.

The ads took a 2-0 lead at 4:24 in the first period when Rem Pitlick, standing in the slot, snapped Alex Carrier’s shot in the net for a power-play marker. It was Pitlick’s 15th goal of the season and his ninth on the power play. Carrier and Frederick Gaudreau had the assists.

The goal of Daniel Carr’s 100th American Hockey League (AHL) career gave the Admirals a 3-0 lead over 8:19 of the first frame. Carr skated from the right corner, along the goal line, and threw the puck in the net for his 19th goal of the season. Tommy Novak and Cole Schneider earned the assists. The assist was Schneider’s 400th AHL point.

Rockford came on the scoreboard at 9:56 of the first period when Brandon Hagel shot a rebound from a Dylan Sikura over goalkeeper Connor Ingram.

Milwaukee added a few goals in the second period. Schneider converted a tap-in when Jeremy Davies led him a pass from the slot to the right post. No one was near Schneider when he scored his 13th goal of the season at 4 p.m. Davies and Novak recorded the helpers.

The Admirals scored another power-play goal when Donovan’s shot went from the point past a Michael McCarron screen into the goal at 6:12 PM. It was Donovan’s fourth goal of the season and was second in power play. Tolvanen and Novak were rewarded with assists.

Milwaukee added two more goals in the third period, both to the power play. Tolvanen scored his second of the game with a high shot at 1:05 of the third. Donovan and Novak recorded the assists.

Jeremy Davies scored his first career power-play goal at 5:35 of the third period. Fred Allard and Miikka Salomaki assisted with the goal.

Milwaukee finished 4-for-6 in the power play and is 12-for-21 in the last five games in favor of the man.

Ads goalkeeper Connor Ingram stopped 27 shots for the win.

