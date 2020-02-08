Admirals bring shoot-out matches to Texas, fight back to earn points

MILWAUKEE – The Admirals fought back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point in a 3-2 shoot-out loss for the Texas Stars on Friday, February 7 at Panther Arena. The loss was the second consecutive for the ads, but Milwaukee still doesn’t have to lose consecutive games this season.

Texas jumped out to a two-goal lead, starting with the seventh of the Tanner Kero season at 8.30 am in the first period.

Then in the second period, 1:08, Oula Palve turned a two-on-one off when he took a feed from Tero and sent a one-timer over a sensitive Connor Ingram for a Texas advantage in 2-0.

Michael McCarron, however, would halve that lead with an impressive display of hand-eye coordination for the ads with just over seven minutes to play in the sandwich frame. An attempt to pass the Stars before the net hit Anthony Richard in the chest and bounced in the air, where Richard slapped it forward and before the puck found the ice again, McCarron hit it through the legs of Texas goalkeeper Landon Boog.

The Admirals brought the score in less than a minute to play in the second period when Tommy Novak converted decent passing play for his ninth goal of the season. Novak started the game at the bottom of the right circle and went on to Matt Donovan. Donovan immediately sent a pass to Alex Carrier along the blueline, who sent it back to Novak, who had a wide open net.

The score would stay that way for the third period and overtime before going to a shootout. Freddy Gaudreau was the only admiral to score in the shoot-out, while the stars Jason Robertson and Joel L’Eperperance contacted their attempts to win.

Bow stopped 34 shots in the Texas goal, including many Class A chances by the Admirals, to grab the win, while Ingram stopped 35 own shots, marking the sixth consecutive game that he had allowed two or fewer goals.

The Admirals now have a rare weekend off because they will not be back on ice until they host the Panther Arena again on Wednesday, February 12 at 7 p.m.

