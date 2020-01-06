adidas Men's Tech Response Golf Shoes

Loading...
Price: $39.99
(as of Jan 06,2020 11:22:55 UTC – Details)
Comfort + performance. Designed with materials that are durable, lightweight and extremely comfortable. Core performance delivers the perfect mix of fit, style and all-round performance.
imported
synthetic sole
Thintech, adituff, thintech shoe plate, traxion, adiwear
Lightweight mesh and synthetic upper for improved breathability and comfort
Soft eva insole for lightweight comfort and cushioning
6-spike configuration with low-tech low-profile technology for improved traction and stability
91 day comfort guarantee
Loading...