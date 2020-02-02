Adidas makes a sustainable soccer field with 1.8 million plastic bottles

MIAMI – Adidas has taken around 1.8 million plastic bottles and turned them into a sustainable football field.

A typical lawn uses a large amount of new plastics and regrinded rubber.

James Carney, vice president of global brand strategy for Adidas, told CNN that the sustainable field that the company built was made from plastic bottles from remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and coastlines – all with the goal of preventing it from polluting the ocean .

The plastic was washed and treated before it was converted to infill, which was used to build the artificial field.

The infill looks like pellets and is crucial for the overall function of the field, as it influences the playability, performance and safety of the field conditions. It is responsible for the traction of the players, and it also serves as a cushion for players when they slide, dive or fall.

“We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and this field is a demonstration of our action based on that belief,” said Cameron Collins, North American football director at Adidas, in a statement. “More than a place for these young athletes to play, it is a reminder of our collective responsibility to end plastic waste.”

The clothing company donated the field of recycled plastic waste to the Miami Edison High School, a short drive from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the location of Super Bowl LIV.

Miami Edison High School is adjacent to the Liberty City district of Miami, which has produced a number of current and former NFL stars such as T.Y. Hilton, Chad Johnson, Antonio Brown, Amari Cooper and Devonta Freeman.

25,832275

-80.204570

. (TagsToTranslate) news