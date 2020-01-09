Adele's Reformation dress has a waiting list of over 1600 people

Loading...

Adele made the headlines this week when new photos of her on vacation revealed the weight loss she had achieved after following the sirtfood diet.

The singer posed on beach photos with Harry Styles and James Corden, looking incredible in a dress printed by Reformation. She also wore a similar brand style at Christmas.

Call it the Adele effect, but it now has a waiting list of 1,600 people and it’s easy to see why. The Sigmund dress is a mid-length dress with a square neckline and slightly puffy shoulders and a high slit that mark the key trends of the new season.

It is available in black, Isabella (black floral print) and Splatter (splashes of navy blue and white paint, the one worn by Adele) and is also available as part of the extended Reformation size range (US size 14-24) .

Buy Now: Sigmund Dress for £ 275 of Reformation

There is a strong celebrity following with Kaia Gerber and Julianne Hough having also been spotted wearing it recently.

In addition, the Sigmund dress is made from durable fabrics, including a lightweight crepe fabric made from 53% viscose, 47% rayon, a synthetic cellulosic fiber made from wood pulp.