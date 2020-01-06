Adele and Harry Styles were seen together on vacation

Loading...

Could a collaboration be in the works for these two pop stars? Adele and Harry Styles were seen on vacation with their friends, including host James Corden.

The 31-year-old and 25-year-old were photographed on the beach and in a restaurant on an island in the Caribbean, Anguilla.

As soon as the photos showed up, fans immediately began to speculate that the two could work together. It has been reported that the singer “Someone Like You” has been working on her fourth studio album.

For Styles’ 21st birthday, Adele gave him her album 21st Styles, which was shared on BBC Radio 1 and has long been a fan of her and her music. “I think she’s leading by example, she’s the biggest, she’s incredible, she’s the best, so she should be the biggest,” enthused Styles. “The thing about her is that she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

Styles debuted last month with his second solo studio album Fine Line. Adele’s last release was four years ago with her third studio album, 25.

Have a look at the photos of Styles and Adele vacationing below.