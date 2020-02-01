In the 12th minute, nobody failed due to an attempted rebound from a blurred corner – the ball fell invitingly on Halloran, who pounded into the net with a left foot that had been driven from 10 meters for the first time.

No one made amends just two minutes later, as he brought out a low, driven left foot that equalized the net from about the same distance.

Nobody fell after teammate Scott Galloway burst the left flank and crossed the flank. The header from Adelaide captain Michael Jakobsens could not clear the lines of defense and fell in the way of the Englishman.

Craig Noone scored a goal for Melbourne City, but it wasn’t enough when Adelaide took control. Credit: Getty Images

The sheet hit Adelaide just before half-time when Halloran and then Blackwood turned the header into a sweet goal within six minutes.

In the 41st minute, Blackwoods and Citys defender Curtis Good was distracted after a swinging corner by Riley McGree at the long post of Halloran, who scored his fifth goal of the season in the league.

Minutes later, Blackwood hit the corner from Nathan Konstandopoulos with the crispest header from close range, which gave goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis no chance to stop.

Adelaide pushed for a fourth goal in the second half after only three minutes when McGree shot over the crossbar just 12 meters away.

Halloran scored a hat trick in the 61st minute when he shot from a tight angle over the goal before McGree narrowly missed a long-range bomb five minutes later.

In the 75th minute, the night of the city deteriorated when defender Delbridge was dismissed for establishing contact with Adelaides Nikola Mileusnic.

Delbridge was initially given the yellow card after the front-on impact, but referee Alex King opted for a straight red in the video review.

AAP

