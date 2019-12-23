Adelaide strikers survive fear of beating Perth Scorchers at Big Bash

Loading...

The Adelaide Strikers absorbed a superb opening attack from Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis to win a 15 point victory over the Perth Scorchers at Adelaide Oval.

After posting 4-198 of their 18 rain-reduced assists, the Strikers' attack was ravaged by Livingstone (69 off 26 balls) and Inglis (50 off 27), who combined for 124 off 52 deliveries for apparently turn an imposing chase into a walk.

Cameron Bancroft of the Scorchers plays a blow to Adelaide Oval.Credit:AAP

But leg rotation magician Rashid Khan (3-40) removed the wicket from the pair of high-flying successive deliveries in the ninth to turn the competition in the direction of the Strikers while the Scorchers were ultimately limited to 7-183 .

Wes Agar (2-29) trapped his brother Ashton Agar (two) and Cam Bancroft (19) in three balls before Phil Salt's dramatic take-off in the final to get Cam Green out of the Strikers victory.