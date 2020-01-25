Adelaide Strikers brave Liam Livingstone's onslaught to tame Perth Scorchers

But the only other batsman to have a real fight was the final boss Jhye Richardson, who made 16 balls in the dying overs in front of 29,636 fans.

Paceman Wes Agar won 3: 36 to help Adelaide achieve her fourth trotting victory. His gates included Livingstone, Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis.

Loading

The result was that the Strikers regained second place ahead of the third-placed Sydney Sixers with a significant net run rate.

It means the strikers will almost certainly be second if they can hit the Hobart hurricanes in Adelaide on Sunday.

The fourth-placed scorchers will secure a place in the final if they can beat the Thunder in Sydney on Sunday, but if they were defeated, they could drop to seventh.

Salt was dropped to four when Ashton Agar didn’t take the hard chance while flying the ball.

Loading

The Strikers’ opener prevailed and, with Jake Weatherald (35th out of 24), cracked seven fours and two sixes in a 71 opening fight.

Agar finally got his man when Salt stumbled out of his crease and was caught by Inglis, with the score already past 1-97 on the 10th.

The Strikers wanted to score more than 200 at this point, but disciplined bowling helped apply the brakes.

Adelaide has only managed 36 runs in the last five overs, with spinners Fawad Ahmed, Matt Kelly and Richardson tightly bowling when it mattered.

Ahmed left the field for the last couple of overs after injuring his foot trying to stop a powerful Jonathan Wells ride.

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading