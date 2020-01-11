Adelaide International 2020 | Ash Barty has to get the groove back before the Australian Open

“I think it is really difficult to judge her shape after this match. She will improve and she played in the second set. It may have been a bit slow start, but that is also due to her opponent,” said Dokic ,

“She’s not going to be too happy, she would have loved to go further, but she is playing in doubles and Adelaide will certainly be a better indicator. She wants to win a few games on the way to the Australian Open.”

“It is important [to get time in court] that someone comes out of season. It will be important to Adelaide to try to get a win or two. There is nothing better than being out there and playing games . “

Barty downplayed the idea of ​​being the best player in the world made her a scalp for ambitious qualifiers, but Dokic said she had to get used to having a goal on her back at tournaments.

“It will be a new situation,” she said. “It is very difficult to get there but to stay up there … there are two things I think. There will be a fear factor at times; the players will fear and respect them.

“But there will also be girls who realize that they have nothing to lose. They want to win, try to hit number 1 in the world. Sometimes you have a goal on your back and they tend to be much more free in the way his.” They play and know that they have nothing to lose.

“That’s what happened to Brady. She just swung, she shouldn’t win, so she just did it. She didn’t get tired in the second set … we waited for a bath, but it wasn’t so happen. She had no pressure on her.

“Maybe this is a new situation for Ash, but she’ll take care of it. She’s already dealing with pressure and expectations, she’ll be fine and she’ll adapt. If someone just comes out and plays great that day and she beats well that just happens. Too good. “

American Jim Courier told ABC Grandstand that Barty had the versatility to be at the top for a long time, but a kick-off for the Australian Open would be welcome.

“She is so versatile, what I like most about her game is that she has so many tools in her toolbox that she can hit players with,” he said. “She stumbled a bit out of the blocks in Brisbane, but I think she can have a really strong run in Melbourne if she gets some momentum.”

