The Prince Edward Learning Center asks the council for support in financing a program that will have an aggravating effect on the community.

Executive director Kathy Kennedy asked for advice from their entire meeting committee on Thursday afternoon at Shire Hall for $ 35,000 to help them implement an expansion of their services.

Those services include financial literacy and education, free tax returns, benefit testing and access to benefits and one-on-one counseling and problem solving.

She says they want to be able to reach residents outside of Picton, but cannot do so without expanding their resources.

Kennedy told councilors that they could return $ 1.1 million to their customers for the 2018 tax year and $ 4.1 million over 4 years.

She says they want to increase the number of participants this year, and organize clinics throughout the year and create a sustainable model that does not require support from the municipality in the future.

Kennedy says that they need their services across the board; students, starting filers, single mothers, families and seniors. What they all have in common, their income is less than $ 35,000.

Kennedy noted that financial costs cost municipalities between 0.3% and 4.6% of their budget, which translates between $ 162,000 and $ 2.5 million in Prince Edward County. Those costs appear as evictions, homelessness, food insecurity, family violence, unpaid taxes and utility bills.

Alderman Brad Nieman asked whether PELC had considered applying for a community grant.

Kennedy said they did not do so because they thought they were not eligible, but stated that they would not exclude alternative sources of funding because they seek funding from service clubs and community organizations to help finance the expansion of their services.

She said that currently money raised during a bake sale is funding their program, along with support from the Greater Than Youth Collective and Huff Family Fund.

Alderman Ernie Margetson said the results of their program so far seem very encouraging.

The work of PELC falls under the poverty reduction strategy, a pillar in the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan for Prince Edward County.

The request will be processed in the budget later this month.

