Address the rumors of Karl-Anthony Towns and why the adjustment is overvalued – The Reporter

As always, thanks to everyone who sent a question.

Q: What is it like to be a writer and have Steph and Klay out all season for the first time? – Vitor Faverani

Well, considering that this is my first year covering the Warriors for Bay Area newsgroup, it's not as strange to me as it is to some of the writers who have been present. But I will say this: Steph and Klay are omnipresent. Coaches and players still talk about them, and are excited to play with them. Players love having been on the bench lately.

I still wouldn't rule out Steph playing this season, or even Klay. It is valuable to reward them for a well-done rehabilitation with playtime.

Q: Can the Warriors sign only one of Lee or Bowman without making any exchanges? – Raja / Have you heard rumors about how the Warriors are going to deal with Lee and Bowman's contracts to keep them on the list? It seems that someone will have to be cut or changed. Any idea who? – drknownuttin

Due to the nature of their two-way contracts, Damion Lee and Ky Bowman only have a few days of NBA eligibility before being forced to spend the rest of their seasons with the G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

The Warriors want to find a way to promote them both to the list of 15 men, but that could be difficult to do, even by the February 6 exchange deadline. The most likely scenario is that they exchange a minimum contract (Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III or Mark Chriss) and choose to sign Lee for a standard contract.

Despite how impressive Bowman has been, Lee has become an important holder, and is generally a more finished product.

Bowman would benefit more than a prolonged period in the G League. It would allow him to play more with the ball in his hands and work on the things that the coaches want to see improve: situational decision making, dodge shots and starting offenses, while which also gives Golden State a longer look at Jacob Evans. A backup guard.

By March, Golden State could promote Bowman under a minimum prorated contract, securing both two-way players for next season.

Q: Do you think the Warriors will trade D-Lo next year or do you see how he plays with Steph and Klay? – @ BrickbyBrick49

Here is my best version of the new year: the setting is overrated. Actions like the one D & # 39; Angelo Russell had against the Mavericks show that difficult decision making is often more valuable than meshing skills. That's why, in the last three seasons, when the shoves came to an end, the Warriors gave Kevin Durant the ball and let him play in isolation.

Still, the Warriors want to see what Russell looks like playing alongside Steph and Klay before making a decision. Meanwhile, they are watching how he plays with Draymond Green.

In recent weeks, Russell has been much more comfortable playing off the ball, and has developed an impressive two-player game with Green as the coach. Warriors are encouraged by their progress.

Q: What is the ceiling of D & # 39; Angelo Russell? Last night I was shooting lights from the Curry range and is becoming a reliable scorer. It's amazing to see how much he has grown in only 30 games. – Reddit user vsanthoshkumar

In the nine games Russell has played in timeout (as the NBA refers to a five-point game in the last five minutes), the Warriors are 4-5. Not bad, considering that they have only won nine games in the whole season.

Russell is averaging 4.3 points with 51.7% of shots in the clutch time. Only another player averages so many points and shoots a better percentage: Joel Embiid, a 7-foot giant who receives most of his shots in the hoop, averages 4.5 points with 57.1% of shots.

I haven't hidden that I'm high on Russell. Difficult decision making is one of the rarest skills in the league, and is one that I value above all others. It's what sets Steph apart from Seth.

An opposing player told me that he believes Russell is one of the five best bases in the league. I wouldn't get that far, but if you set the over-under on how many star games Russell wins in 1.5, I'll take over. He is only 23 years old.

Q: Is Karl-Anthony Towns really on the Warriors radar? – Reddit kinefresh user

Karl-Anthony Towns is on the radar of many teams. The Timberwolves suck, and you may not want to wait until age 31, as Kevin Garnett did, to join a winning team. If cities get upset enough to demand an exchange, Golden State makes sense.

They have one of their best friends, Russell, on the team, who could get in his ear. It is likely that they have a selection among the top five that could be of great help in putting together a commercial package. That said, it will take much more than that to take out the Cities of Minnesota.

Let's look at two exchanges that could establish the Cities market: Anthony Davis's agreement last summer and the Garnett exchange in 2007 to the Celtics.

For Davis, the Pelicans won Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the fourth overall pick in the immediate draft.

For Garnett, the Timberwolves won two first-round picks, a top young player in Al Jefferson and several role players.

A Cities package will fall somewhere in the middle of those offers, in terms of value, and will include multiple first-round selections and young players.

Q: Seeing how Alec Burks has been the main guy mentioned in trade rumors, what do you think would be a realistic asset that we can get in exchange for him? – Legitbean

Our first exchange of the NBA season could offer a benchmark. The Jazz changed to Dante Exum and two second-round selections to Cleveland for Jordan Clarkson.

For Jazz, Clarkson is an update on Exum. Like Burks, Clarkson also has an expiring contract. However, Exum has one more season after this and has been prone to injuries throughout his career. I guess Utah had to add an additional second round selection to take into account the additional year that Exum has in its agreement.

The movement for Jazz was to acquire a bank scorer. That is the role that Burks would play for a playoff contender. My math puts its value in a second round selection. Not bad considering that five months ago he was signed for nothing.

Q: Should our goal for 2020 be to push seed number 8 or secure a lottery selection? – Reddit user b-r-u-v

Don't get carried away by family house 4-1, bruv. The Warriors may not be the worst team in the league, but they are still destined for the lottery. Go find that selection. It is a better alternative than being suffocated by one of the Los Angeles teams in the first round.

Happy New Year!