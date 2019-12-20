Add Justin Schultz to the long list of injured penguins; he is & # 39; week by week & # 39;

Loading...

Edmonton, Alberta – Justin Schultz will be set aside "week by week", Mike Sullivan announced today.

Schultz suffered an unspecified lower body injury in his only turn during the Penguin's 4-1 victory over Calgary on Tuesday.

It is the latest addition to a medical report that includes Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist, Brian Dumoulin and Nick Bjugstad. For the moment, anyway.

The Penguins have lost 133 men's games due to injuries and illnesses in their first 34 games this season.

Schultz's absence opens a place in the lineup for Juuso Riikola, who played in just 12 games this season and spent several of them on the wing, not on defense.

"Nobody expects anyone to get hurt," Riikola said today. "But it happens in hockey many times."

Sullivan reconfigured his defense partners during a practice at Rogers Place, putting Riikola with Chad Ruhwedel, Jack johnson with Kris Letang and Marcus Pettersson with John Marino.

Riikola has been anchored at the bottom of the defensive depth table throughout the season, but Dumoulin and Schultz's injuries opened a place for him in the lineup. Riikola said his biggest concern about returning after a long layoff is that he might not react instinctively to what is going on around him.

"You start thinking too much," he said. "Normally, you just go and play and do those things. You try not to think too much about each situation. Just go out and play."

Ruhwedel, who has extensive experience sitting for long periods, said he believes Riikola can adapt quickly.

"Come back quickly," he said. "After getting the first or second turn, you're back."

Riikola is a strong skater who can move the disc effectively, and Sullivan said coaches will look for him to play with his strength.

"We want to see him use his skating," Sullivan said. "We want to see him assertive. We want him to defend himself hard. We want him to be active in the race. We want him to be active in the offensive blue line. He will be part of the second unit of power play.

"Juuso's strengths are his ability to skate, his ability to pass the disc. He has an offensive dimension in his game, but he will also be asked to defend. And he will have to use his skills to defend himself."

• The biggest challenge of penguins against Oilers figures is to limit the damage caused by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who rank first and second in the league in scoring They closed McDavid during a 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton on November 2 at PPG Paints Arena, but Draisaitl scored the game winner. "Obviously, they are two very threatening types" Jared McCann said. "Guys who scored a lot of goals and a lot of points. We really need to concentrate and resist."

• Although defense tandems have changed several times this season, mainly due to injuries, Marino said he hasn't played much with Pettersson. "Maybe sometimes, here and there," Marino said. "A couple of turns in a couple of games. But he's a great player, so he wouldn't be worried about the chemistry there."

• These are the advanced combinations that the penguins used in practice:

Jake Guentzel – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese – Jared McCann – Dominik Kahun

Alex Galchenyuk – Joseph Blandisi – Sam Lafferty

Dominik Simon – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

• Jim Rutherford He said he was "not totally" surprised when St. Joseph claimed Stefan Noesen In exemptions. "He has experience in NHL," Rutherford said. "So we feel there could be an opportunity." Losing Noesen means that the Penguins will probably remove a player from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre, although Sullivan said after practice that a decision had not yet been made.

