Adam Wolfe Full PC Download Here
About Adam Wolfe
Step into the shoes of Adam Wolfe and be the detective of the supernatural in this mysterious hidden object game!
The description Adam Wolfe
To investigate the disappearance of his sister, Adam reached a place where the criminal world is intimately linked to the supernatural phenomenon – the dark alleyway of San Francisco. Are you ready to set off on an adventure through shady streets, dark corners, burning deserts and ritual shrines to uncover a conspiracy? Become the paranormal detective. Become Wolfe. Face secret societies, unnatural afflictions and old alliances now!
Characteristics
- Solve challenging hidden-object puzzles with unique mechanisms
- Over 8 hours of adrenaline-filled adventure
- Quality, detailed crime scene designed to be mysterious
- More puzzles available than you can ask for
- Meet mysterious characters along the way
- Save your sister, but beware of being drawn into the dark abyss
- Popularity
- 40.7K downloads
Requirements
- File Size: 1324 Mb
- Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
