Adam Wolfe Full PC Download Here

Step into the shoes of Adam Wolfe and be the detective of the supernatural in this mysterious hidden object game!



To investigate the disappearance of his sister, Adam reached a place where the criminal world is intimately linked to the supernatural phenomenon – the dark alleyway of San Francisco. Are you ready to set off on an adventure through shady streets, dark corners, burning deserts and ritual shrines to uncover a conspiracy? Become the paranormal detective. Become Wolfe. Face secret societies, unnatural afflictions and old alliances now!

Characteristics

Solve challenging hidden-object puzzles with unique mechanisms

Over 8 hours of adrenaline-filled adventure

Quality, detailed crime scene designed to be mysterious

More puzzles available than you can ask for

Meet mysterious characters along the way

Save your sister, but beware of being drawn into the dark abyss

Popularity

40.7K downloads

Requirements

File Size: 1324 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

