Adam: Six projects that can transform Ottawa in the 2020s

Ottawa’s light rail: a bad start but it could transform the capital.

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

Looking back over the past 10 years, it is reasonable to say that we have not done anything consistent to transform the capital.

Yes, the National Arts Center has received a new glass facade and we have built a striking convention center. We also turned the corner on light rail, with the completion of the first phase of $ 2.1 billion. But the early pride in the project dissolved in tears and punishment as the Confederation line staggered out the gate. A new science museum we longed for never happened and the dream of LeBreton Flats remains unfulfilled. For a capital that strives for greatness or world class status, the last decade has been a disappointment.

However, the new decade can be different. With several city-piping projects in the pipeline and a federal government that seems willing to take the wallet, the 2020s offer tempting opportunities to transform the capital – if the city and the National Capital Commission can rise to the challenge. If they do, it is easy to imagine a vibrant, dynamic Ottawa at the end of the decade that can begin to claim a world-class city.

Let’s see what could be:

LRT: When the east-west extension of the Confederation Line and the new Trillium Line to Riverside South through the airport are ready by 2025, Ottawa could be on the verge of a real renaissance of public transportation. To complete the cycle, we must endeavor to extend LRT to Kanata and Barrhaven by the end of the decade, surrounding Ottawa with approximately 80 kilometers of track from east to west, and from north to south. Nothing would be more transformative.

View of 24 Sussex Drive from Rockcliffe Park in the summer of 2019.

PST

The problem is of course the lack of financing obligations for LRT 3 because the planning is only now starting. But this is about taking your chances. With the federal government in a good mood and Premier Doug Ford responsive, the city must strike while the iron is hot. It must speed up the planning and initiate LRT 3.

Prince of Wales bridge: If it is all about LRT in the future, let’s not forget how important the bridge could be for interprovincial transport. Rebuilding this critical asset for LRT is a must.

King Edward Avenue: Removing truck traffic in Quebec from a jammed city center should be one of the top priorities of the decade. A city / provincial study says that a tunnel can be built for between $ 1.2 billion and $ 2 billion to divert truck traffic. It is better to build a tunnel than a new bridge.

LeBreton Flats.

Wayne Cuddington /

Post media

LeBreton Flats: It is, just like LRT, a project that can transform Ottawa, if done right. It is an unspoilt location that begs for a great vision and imagination to make it a unique capital. But the latest offer from the NCC does not inspire confidence. As it goes, LeBreton seems to be the missed opportunity of the decade. We dare to dream.

New library: The planned new super library, which will open in 2024, offers us a great opportunity to deliver an impressive architectural masterpiece that will cheer us up and amaze visitors. But the big question is, can we deliver? From LeBreton Flats to Lansdowne, the city has no history of high-quality development. Can we take this opportunity this time and build something memorable? We hold our breath.

24 Sussex: It is time to put an end to the twists and turns of our prime ministers’ abandoned house. Let’s be serious and build a new 24 Sussex that reflects our status and place in the world. Now.

Large cities are built by people who have courage, vision, imagination – and are not afraid to take risks. The new decade offers great opportunities to redefine our city if we are brave enough to take it.

Imagine an Ottawa for 2030 with LRT from east to west, north and south, including Gatineau. Imagine King Edward without freight traffic. Imagine a LeBreton Flats that has been transformed into a public space – a “memorable development of capital orientation,” as the NCC once promised – that attracts people from far and wide. Imagine a beautiful new library to complement this great public space. What a city of Ottawa would be.

Mohammed Adam is a writer from Ottawa.

