Adam Schiff stands up and tells the truth in the trial against Mitch McConnell's upside-down Stalinists

Adam Schiff’s closing speech Thursday evening will go down in history. He exposed, with simple eloquence, all that is at stake here. He was impressive along the way, I was particularly struck on the second day by the way he fought off a particular defense of Donald Trump that was driving me crazy, the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky said he didn’t never felt any pressure from Trump. Well, uh, said Schiff – like the president of a small country wants to upset the president of the United States?

But on the third day, in closing, he was even better. Watch it if you haven’t. He looked to his left – right to the Senate Republicans – saying, “Do we really have any doubt about the facts here? Does anyone really wonder if the president is capable of what he is accused of? No one really makes the argument, Donald Trump would never do such a thing, because of course we know he would, and of course we know he did. “

And he looked back at them again when he explained why Trump should not only be censored or something, but withdrawn: “What if China openly or secretly begins to help the Trump campaign? Do you think he’s going to call them about it or do you think he’s going to give them a better business deal on this? Can any of us really be sure that Donald Trump will put his personal interests before national interests? Is there really any evidence in this presidency that should give us absolute certainty that it would? “

