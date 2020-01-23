In his opening remarks at President Trump’s impeachment trial, Representative Adam Schiff (D-California) spoke to the founding fathers to put the impeachment in historical context. Schiff said that Alexander Hamilton had warned that a public servant unfit for public office could one day be elected to “pursue his own interests”.

“When an unscrupulous man in private life desperate for his fortune, daring in his temperament, possessed considerable talents, having the capacity for military habits – despotic in his ordinary behavior – known to have mocked the principles of freedom in private – when such a man is seen riding the workhorse of popularity – joining the cry of danger for freedom – seizing every opportunity to embarrass the general government and putting it on hold – to flatter and fall in all the absurdities of the day’s fanatics – There is good reason to suspect that his purpose is to confuse the confusion so that he “rides the storm and leads the whirlwind,” said Schiff quoting Hamilton, asserting that Trump ” acted precisely as Hamilton and his contemporaries feared. ”

In his arguments, Schiff also released a video of the president publicly asking Ukraine and China to interfere in the US elections. And, he warned that if Trump is not convicted and dismissed, his “abuse of office and obstruction of Congress will permanently change the balance of power between our branches of government, inviting future presidents to function as if they too were beyond the scope of responsibility, congressional oversight and the law. “

Former attorney general Eric Holder hailed the speech as “superb,” ​​and Senator Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) called it one of the best he has heard since entering Congress, according to the Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis. The hashtag #AdamSchiffROCKS has also started to make its way onto Twitter.

But no matter how cleverly Schiff or one of the Democrats makes their arguments, this whole speech almost certainly fell on deaf Republican ears. Chamber reports say a number of Republican senators were literally waiting for the speech to be released, according to Politico reporter Sarah Harris, and many Republicans and a handful of Democrats left the Senate chamber 10 minutes before the conclusion de Schiff, saying, in part: “All of us Democrats and Republicans must ask ourselves if our loyalty is to our party or if it is to our constitution.”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_Be9Qqm97I (/ integrated)