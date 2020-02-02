Adam Schiff destroys Republican senators for rebuking Trump’s Ukrainian settlement while letting him slide

Repeachment manager of the Lead House, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), on Sunday, punished Republican senators who claimed they were bothered by President Donald Trump’s Ukrainian actions, because they voted against witnesses of impeachment, because it does not do justice to the President’s behavior just to to call it “inappropriate”.

Appeared on CBS News’ Face the Nation, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee was asked what the accusation process had achieved because the senate was ready to acquit Trump after hearing witnesses about his actions.

“What is remarkable is that now Republican senators are coming out and saying, yes, the House has proved its case,” Schiff told host Margaret Brennan. “The house proved the corrupt plan they had introduced in the accusation articles. The president has withheld hundreds of millions of dollars from an ally to force that ally to cheat him in the next election. That is quite remarkable if you now have senators on both sides of the aisle, admitting that the House has argued. “

Schiff went on to say that the senate must now go to the next step and find the president guilty and remove him from office because he “threatens to cheat in the next election by requesting foreign interference”, so Brennan takes note of the votes that does not happen there.

“As you said, Senators Rubio, Alexander, and Portman have somehow said they found the President’s actions inappropriate, but not enough to dispel him,” she added. “So it comes down to the president getting away with what they call inappropriate. What are democrats going to do? What do you do next? “

“Well, first of all, calling call, coercion, blackmail of a foreign power, an ally at war, withholding military assistance to get help with cheating in the next election, just being inappropriate, does not start justice to do the gravity of the misconduct of this president, “Schiff replied. “Misconduct that I believe has undermined our national security and that of our ally and threatens integrity – the integrity of our elections.”

The Californian democrat also noted that he “did not let the senators off the hook” because he did not act against Trump, even though they acknowledged that his behavior was wrong, and said he still had to defend the case that Trump should be deleted.

“It is up to the senators to make that final judgment and the senators will be held responsible,” he said.

According to Schiff, GOP senators appeared on Sunday news shows and tried to get it both ways by claiming that Trump had behaved improperly with his Ukrainian pressure regime, but that it is not an unassailable crime.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who voted against calling extra witnesses last week, even though Trump “made a mistake”, Meet the Press told “Chuck Todd that Trump should not have done it” and “it was wrong.” but that Trump’s fate must be left to the polls and “the people.” The conservative senator also confirmed that he would vote to acquit the president.

Meanwhile, in CNN Union State, Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) said that the president acted improperly, but that she would inevitably vote to settle Trump for all charges.

“He has done it now,” she told anchor Jake Tapper. “The president has a lot of room to do what he wants to do. Again, not what I did, but certainly again after corruption, Jake … Maybe not the perfect call. “

After Tapper wondered aloud what she meant by saying it was something she hadn’t done, Ernst added, “He did it – he might have done it the wrong way … But I think he did it through different “He could have done channels. This is the argument that he probably should have gone to the DOJ. He should have worked through those entities, but he chose a different route.”

Senate republicans were not the only ones who tried to push the needle on Sunday because of the Ukrainian actions of the president. Trump defense team member Alan Dershowitz, who claimed last week that Trump could enter into a counterpart with Ukraine because his re-election is in the “public interest” and has “mixed motives,” Fox News admitted Sunday that the pressure campaign could be “disturbing.” to be.

“On election day as a citizen, I will allow that to be my decision,” he told host Chris Wallace when asked if he was bothered by the allegations. “Of course any citizen would find that disturbing if it were proven, disturbing are not the criteria for deposition.”

“If a president links help to an ally for personal benefit that is not in the public interest, that would be wrong, that would be a reason for him not to vote for him,” Dershowitz added.

