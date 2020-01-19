House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) Said the intelligence community is reluctant to speak in public, as was the norm before the Trump administration, “because they fear to anger the President. ” And, he said, the NSA and CIA are withholding congressional and senate documents on Ukraine due to “administration pressures”.

Schiff was interviewed on ABC This Week on Sunday for reports that intelligence agency officials were reluctant to appear before his committee to discuss threats to global security.

“The intelligence community is reluctant to hold a public hearing, which we did every year before the Trump administration, because they fear making the president angry,” said Schiff.

After Congressman confirmed the report, he went further, saying that the NSA was withholding documents on Ukraine that are “potentially relevant (to the impeachment) that senators may want to see during the trial.” The congressman added, “And there are signs that the CIA could be on the same tragic path.”

Schiff said the situation was “deeply worrying” and stressed the importance of these agencies not succumbing to outside pressure: “We are counting on the intelligence community not only to tell the truth in power, but to resist the pressure from the administration to withhold information from Congress because the administration is afraid of accusing it. “

Representative Adam Schiff told @gstephanopoulos that a public hearing on threats to global security before the House Intelligence Committee is threatened, as members of the intelligence community are “concerned about making the president angry.” https://t.co/cqiFPziHtO pic.twitter.com/eaNOV8gtfW

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) January 19, 2020