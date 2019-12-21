Adam Sandler should play in the 2020 NBA All Star Celebrity game

Loading...

Adam Sandler really likes basketball. He is a die-hard New York Knicks fan, never seemed out of place when he was hired to discuss ball on a television or podcast while promoting a movie. I remember that he liked best Playing 1 to 1 with Michael Irvin in The Longest Yard, but there are other examples of basketball that feed into other Sandler strikes.

Sandler's latest film, Uncut Gems, is highly about basketball, as his co-star is future basketball Hall of Fame candidate Kevin Garnett. That's all to say that Sandler loves tires, and it turns out he can do a little tires too. Sandler is known for playing a ton of ball, and in a video that went on the Twitterverse on Thursday, we saw that the Sandman can drop pennies even when he's wearing the sackiest clothes I've ever had in a pickup Game.

This is a pretty good pass that you can't make if you haven't played a lot of basketball and have an inherent understanding of where to put a ball and how people move and all that stuff. All of this can be said: Adam Sandler is a pretty good basketball player, and as such, I want him to be involved in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

I'm a fan of celebrity games on all-star weekends because, despite the high standard of the foolishness of the weekend, they're usually fun. Everyone knows what's going on, and I remember before the game last year the league played a hype video that was just ugly moments from previous games. Usually there are some pretty good basketball players – Quavo is a touring bucket, Famous Lot got out last year, Terrell Owens' appearances in 2008 and 2009 were pretty good – but in general, celebrities aren't exactly that second time at LeBron James are against other celebrities who are not exactly the second coming of LeBron James, which I affectionately say.

Bringing Sandler would speak immediately, no matter which team he was on, but it didn't matter, because most of the time I just want to see Billy Madison crossed, I don't know, Dr. Oz. Lord only knows if Sandler actually wants to play in the game – if Uncut Gems were to come out in a few months it could be sold to get PR for the film – because he may be far too famous for that, but we von Dime would like to ask the NBA and Sandler to work something out here. And if it means that Garnett is also in the celebrity game (because you admit that Kevin Garnett has no off-switch when entering the field and that would make an entertaining exhibition an absolute stunner), it would be an additional one fun bonus.

