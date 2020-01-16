Adam Sandler and Uncut gems filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie have come together for a new short film, Goldman v Silverman, on a turf war between two street artists.

The six-minute project takes up some of the grainy and frenzied New York aesthetic that defined Uncut gems, although here it is used much more stupidly. Sandler and Benny Safdie play Goldman and Silverman, two street artists from Times Square who perform a robot act fully dressed and painted in their respective colors.

The short film opens with Goldman going about his business when Silverman takes a walk and begins to make fun of his act. Goldman stands in front of Silverman and pushes him towards another block. Goldman, however, cannot shake the threat and decides to chase Silverman with a spray paint of gold spray paint, forcing him to leave Times Square completely.

The aftermath of this heartbreaking street battle involves frightening moments of introspection for the two men: Goldman is forced to confront himself in a dirty bathroom mirror, while an exhausted Silverman returns home who, for some reason , appears to be the back of a truck.

On Twitter, the Safdie brothers said they were trying to organize a selection of Goldman v Silverman in theaters that show Uncut gems on 35mm. For the moment, the short film will certainly play at the Metrograph in New York this weekend.

Uncut gems was released last year and has received praise, especially for Sandler, who has been presented as a likely candidate for the best actor at the Oscars. Sandler, however, was ultimately excluded from the category, an omission Rolling stone called one of the Academy’s most egregious snobs this year.