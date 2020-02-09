Adam Sandler laughs Oscar Snub after victory at the Independent Spirit Awards

Adam Sandler may have been rejected by the Academy, but, just like when he lost his yearbook superlative for “best looking” on a “shower head with feather heads,” he records it all.

“Tonight I look around this room and realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the best personality prizes in Hollywood,” he said to the wild applause at Saturday’s indie gala. Sandler used one of his nonsensical voices and continued: “So all those feathery shower bag mothers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their handsome appearance will fade over time, while our independent personalities will shine forever. “

The “Uncut Gems” star accepted the prize for best male lead role and also fun with Josh and Bennie Safdie, who won the best director for A24’s crime thriller, Ted Sarandos, the Netflix director Sandler was supposed to get “stoned” and “Uncut Gems” producer Scott Rudin.

“The person who shared my life, my house, my laughter, my tears – Scott Rudin,” he told the experienced producer. “Two years ago, Scott said the words that would change my life forever. “No, those are not homeless rabbis, those are the Safdie brothers.”

Finally, Sandler thanked his wife and children for finally convincing him to make “Uncut Gems”. He also paid tribute to the low-budget films that have made him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

“Independent films have been a major part of Adam Sandler’s ecosystem,” he began. “From my first film – a fearless glimpse into the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath named Billy f – king Madison – to my scorching exploration of American table football and the manipulation of socially challenged athletes such as Mr. Bobby Boucher, I tried to sell my truths with a genuinely independent spirit, while also exchanging some really disturbingly large amounts. “

.