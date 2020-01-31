Adam Le Fondre brings Sydney FC on board while Brisbane Roar parks the bus

The A-League premiere looks for Sydney FC after a 1-0 win against Brisbane Roar on Friday evening. But if the 13th win of the season had a flaw, it was the sight of a blueprint of how the sky blues could possibly be stopped.

Until Friday, only one opposing team’s luck had wiped out the sky blues this season, but Brisbane seemed to be leading the other nine teams in the competition for 55 minutes. Unfortunately for spectators, it’s the ugliest strategy in the game: parking the bus.

“It wasn’t the best game. They went out of their way to keep us from scoring,” said Sydney coach Steve Corica. “It made it difficult for us to break it. We had a lot of ball in the first half, but not a lot of final third entries.”

Adam Le Fondre celebrates his 15th goal of the season, with which Sydney FC celebrated their 13th win in the A-League season. Credit: Getty

If “Roarcelona” was once an appropriate reference for Brisbane, “Roartherham United” may now be more appropriate. Visitors traveled to Sydney without having the creativity or fluidity that may be comparable to the style of the famous Catalan club. On Friday, Brisbanes quickly turned three into three on paper. It caused cloudy vision, but was effective.