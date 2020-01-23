Adam Lambert announced the creation of the new Feel Something Foundation. The nonprofit’s mission is “to support LGBTQ + organizations that move the needle for communities of all ages and from all walks of life,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

The foundation shares its name with the first solo song Lambert released in 2019, “Feel Something”. “the song at the time.

The Feel Something Foundation will work with charities whose impact focuses on important areas affecting the LGBTQ + community, such as education and the arts, homelessness, suicide prevention and mental health. The Foundation is also seeking to “abolish coming out” as a term used to define someone simply for being themselves, “she said in a statement.

The Feel Something Foundation plans to hold fundraisers in the near future, starting with an online auction showcasing Lambert clothing in the coming weeks. The Foundation will also launch awareness campaigns, events and other initiatives that will support and empower LGBTQ + communities.

Next month, Adam Lambert will perform with Queen alongside Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John and other artists from Fire Fight Australia in Sydney, who will be raising funds to help with bushfires in Australia. The event will take place at the ANZ stadium on February 16.