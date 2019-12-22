Adam Driver will host the first "SNL" of the new year

Loading...

Adam Driver, who helped kick off Season 44 of "Saturday Night Live" as the host of the season's premiere in September 2018, will now help mark the beginning of 2020 as the first episode of the new episode "SNL" of the new year. .

During the Christmas delivery on December 21 of "Saturday Night Live" organized by Eddie Murphy with musical guest Lizzo, it was announced that Driver will be the host when "SNL" returns from a break on January 25 with Halsey as a musical guest. Like Driver, Halsey was also on the show last season; She served as a hostess and musical guest in February.

Driver is now in "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" and is receiving awards for his starring role in Netflix's "Marriage Story." His "Marriage Story" co-star, Scarlett Johansson, was the host of "SNL" last week.

This will be the third time that Driver will perform "SNL," he made his host debut during Season 41.

.