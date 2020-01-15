Adam: Despite the promise of a new year, many people are struggling

A party celebrates New Year’s Eve in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. But not everyone welcomes the new decade.

How time flies. Can you believe that Christmas was more than three weeks ago? And not only that. It is already mid-January. Before you know it, February is here, the winter is over and the new year is no longer new. That requires some reflection before the time runs out.

We welcome every new year with great expectation. There are of course ups and downs, but no matter how bad the past has been, we hope and believe that things can be improved. We never really know what the new year will bring – fame, fortune, illness, heartache – but we always look on the positive side. That is just human nature.

Indeed, most of us are usually in such a festive mood, so entangled in all the razzmatazz around the new year, that we forget that for many people this time may not be a time of joy. A chance meeting with a stranger at one of those vacation gatherings that we all attended at one time or another brought me home. It reminded me of the New Year in a way I had never done before. It gave me a new perspective.

I ran into this fellow partygoer and just said how fast 2019 passed and how exciting it was to start a new decade. His reaction: he wondered what he could look forward to or get excited about. He said that nothing had changed before and nothing would change this time. He had nothing to look forward to. I noticed that at least we were alive and kicking, and that was something to be thankful for. We must also have hope, I said. He didn’t buy it. For whatever reason, this man wasn’t looking forward to the new year and the conversation didn’t last long enough for me to even get his name. But he stayed with me.

Other people at the meeting were enjoying themselves and looking forward to the new year. A man said he and his wife were expecting their first child halfway through the year. Another was enthusiastic about traveling abroad for the first time. It was not all ruin and gloom.

We are all different and respond to challenges or setbacks in our own unique way. We carry loads that nobody else knows. Tragedy occurs when we least expect it. I do not know what burden the man carried or why he was enveloped in such pessimism on what would be a joyful time. But he made me think about the coming year and what it could mean for other people, including some who are close to me.

I was thinking of being in Ghana a few months ago and visiting a sick relative. While she is in good hands and receives good care, I realize that 2020 is going to be a fearful time for the family. I imagine that if she thinks about the new year, it will be very different from what anyone else thinks about it.

I also started to think of one of my friends for whom this might be a difficult year. This good friend – a friendly, generous, sharing person who is just fun to be with – has been diagnosed with cancer. It happened just when 2019 ended and completely changed its outlook for the coming year. Everything he intended was frozen when he meets this important challenge. His doctors are pretty optimistic about his chances and he is determined to fight. But 2020 will not be the same for him and his family. Now I realize that the New Year may not be what I had imagined.

I have wondered about the stranger, what challenges he may face and how he deals with them. There may be many people like him for whom the New Year is not all about happy tidings. Still, happy new year all that 2020 may bring.

Mohammed Adam is a writer from Ottawa.