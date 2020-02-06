Adam: Cities of Ottawa and Gatineau must bridge their differences

Mayor Jim Watson and the mayor of Gatineau, Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, held a press conference at the Prince of Wales bridge in September. Can they plan together in meaningful ways?

For years, the relationship between the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau has been characterized by an indifference to shared interests that has undermined progress in the capital. For two cities that are so intertwined socially and economically, Ottawa and Gatineau live in an excellent isolation when it comes to the major problems affecting the capital. As one goes, the other moves in the opposite direction – each marching towards its own drum, unaware of what binds them. Sometimes it seems that there is an ocean – not a river – between them. It is no wonder that something that looks like integrated capital planning has escaped us for decades.

Hopefully that will change. A federal government initiative for an integrated transport plan for the capital is in the works, and it is hoped that Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin of Gatineau will work together and get it done.

Under the explicit leadership of the federal government, the National Capital Commission is working on the development of a long-term interprovincial crossover plan with LRT, buses, cars, bicycles and walking by next spring. A consultant would be hired to work with the two provincial governments, the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau, and their transit authorities, to produce a blueprint that “reflects their values, plans and priorities”.

This is a great opportunity that could be lost if old habits persist. For example, in 2013, an NCC intercontinental transit plan with a rail loop through downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, possibly along the Portage and Alexandra bridges, collapsed due to lack of support.

At the heart of a sometimes tense relationship between the cities is the issue of a new bridge, which Gatineau residents desperately want to find in traffic bottlenecks on the five bridges. But in Ottawa, most people resist a new bridge because of the unwanted traffic that it would penetrate into neighborhoods along connecting roads. This has become a persistent problem and the real question when this new transport plan is made is whether the two cities can dig deep and somehow find common ground. The reality is that without their buy-in, little will be achieved.

Ottawa and Gatineau are different cities with different values, visions, plans and ideas, and they make different choices depending on what they think is best for their citizens. In the mid-2000s, when Ottawa was planning for LRT, Gatineau chose to develop a Rapibus system, the version of transit. Every city council believed it did the right thing for its citizens, and a chance of integration was lost. Ottawa then built the Confederation line without any link to Gatineau along the Prince of Wales bridge. And when Gatineau finally settled on the track, it suggested a line on the Portage bridge, instead of Prince of Wales, who found it unsuitable.

These are certainly sovereign cities that can determine their own individual course. But sometimes you wonder why they don’t stop and consider what might be in the best interest of two municipalities that in many ways have a common purpose. At some point, the two must place their shared interests above individual differences and rivalries to make life easier for citizens on both sides of the river.

Here the leadership of Watson and Pedneaud-Jobin becomes very important. Unlike some mayors of the past, the two seem to get along well. They both sit on the NCC board, appeared in a few photo ops and seem to want to work together. They even managed to reach an agreement in 2017 to move Gatineau STO buses from the streets of Wellington and Rideau to the streets of Albert and Slater once the Confederation Line was opened. This is something STO has been looking for for years and the city is now working on determining the best time to make the change. It shows that with some goodwill problems can be solved.

The same spirit of compromise and cooperation would be needed if the federal initiative had a chance of success.

Mohammed Adam is a writer from Ottawa.

