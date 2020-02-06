Acura turns a popular TV spot into a game for mobile, desktop, Facebook – Adweek

The automaker Acura is expanding its “Less Talk, More Drive” television campaign to include a game that can be played on mobile devices and desktops as well as on Facebook’s Instant Games platform.

The free Beat That enables players to race and drive the corresponding Acura vehicle on six unique routes shown in the TV commercial. The company said that each track represents an iconic era of gaming, ranging from eight-bit styles from the 1980s and 1990s to more modern photo-realistic looks, while each vehicle has its own driving character and performance.

The six levels of vehicles and cars are:

Level 1: 1991 Acura NSX, 8-bit beach

Acura

Level 2: 1998 Acura Integra type R, warehouse complex

Acura

Level 3: 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec, snow summit

Acura

Level 4: Acura ARX-05 Daytona prototype racing car, Grand Prix Circuit

Acura

Level 5: 2020 Acura NSX, Super Skyway

Level 6: Acura Type S concept, cyber tunnel

If you hit a certain lap time, the next level will be unlocked. Once players have completed their rounds, they can challenge their friends to the “Beat That” by measuring a faster time.

Dynamic release cards allow players to share times and challenge people on their social networks, with information about these cards, including level, vehicle, and individual time. Challenges can also be issued through Messenger From Facebook and other instant messaging platforms.

The lap times of the challenge are shown in the daily top 10 and top 10 leaderboards. Players can click the “Challenge” button next to a single lap time in the leaderboard and generate a “ghost car” racing next to them.

Acura created Beat That GIFs for Giphy using in-game elements, and players can create their own Acura-style games in the Giphy arcade.

The mobile and desktop versions of Beat That are available here, and the Facebook Instant Games version can be accessed here.