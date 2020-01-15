Actual range test shows which electric vehicle is most honest with its claimed figure

Carwow has gathered six of the latest electric cars on the market today to find out how many kilometers they can get from their batteries.

One of the main topics surrounding electric cars is of course their autonomy, which can differ considerably from the official figure we get from WLTP or EPA, depending on which side of the Atlantic you are on.

Ambient temperature is one of the most crucial factors for the battery of an electric vehicle, the general rule indicating that the colder the environment, the greater the impact on the range of the vehicle. And since it’s winter in the UK, it’s safe to expect that no car in this comparison will reach its official range.

The participating models are the Nissan Leaf, Kia e-Niro, Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes EQC and of course a Tesla Model 3 in its Long Range variant. All the cars were driven on the highway with their cruise control activated at the speed limit and their air conditioning systems set to the same temperature to reproduce the conditions as much as possible.

In addition to knowing how many kilometers you can travel with each of these electric cars, Carwow also wanted to see what would happen once the battery reached zero capacity. Of course, to avoid getting stuck in the middle of nowhere, each driver brought their car near a charging station when the remaining range dropped to a single digit.

The last place went to the Mercedes EQC, which managed 194 miles (312 km) on a full load or 75 percent of its claimed range. Next, the Audi E-Tron, which stopped 206 miles (331 km) or 81% of its official range, followed by the Nissan Leaf which covered 208 miles (334 km) or 87% of its official figure.

The Jaguar I-Pace has driven 223 miles (359 km) with a full battery (76% of the official range) while the Kia e-Niro has covered an impressive 255 miles (410 km) or 90% of its declared autonomy. The Tesla Model 3, however, clearly won this test, reaching 270 miles (434 km) on a single charge or 78% of official range.